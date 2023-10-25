Art Gallery, Art Of Romance and Fast Pace shine

October 25, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Art Gallery, Art Of Romance and Fast Pace shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 25).

Inner sand:

600m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 40.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Invincible (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Aliyar) 45.5. Easy. Air Display (Chetan K) 45. Moved well.

1000m: Nevada Gold (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/45. Note. Ultimate Chance (Ashok) 1-16, 600/45. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Arod - Iris) (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Lombardia) (Aliyar) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1200m: Domina (Srinath) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Strode out well. Granpar (Rayan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Jersey King (Ashok), Anzac Parade (Srinath) 1-33, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Art Of Romance (Ashok), Phoenomenon (Srinath) 1-31, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Wonder Woman (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Pushed. Art Gallery (Srinath), English Bay (Ashok) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Stravinsky (rb), Victoria Punch (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fast Pace (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.