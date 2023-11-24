ADVERTISEMENT

Art Gallery and Jamari impress

November 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Art Gallery and Jamari impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 24).

Inner sand: 600m: Triumphant (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Arshad) 40. Latter moved better.

Outer sand: 600m: Southern Power (Arshad) 45. Moved freely. Step To Destiny (rb), Anakin (Shinde) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Art Gallery (Tousif) 1-13, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Jamari (P. Trevor), Chagall (Kirtish) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US