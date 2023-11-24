HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art Gallery and Jamari impress

November 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Art Gallery and Jamari impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 24).

Inner sand: 600m: Triumphant (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Arshad) 40. Latter moved better.

Outer sand: 600m: Southern Power (Arshad) 45. Moved freely. Step To Destiny (rb), Anakin (Shinde) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Art Gallery (Tousif) 1-13, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Jamari (P. Trevor), Chagall (Kirtish) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.