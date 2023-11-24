Art Gallery and Jamari impress

November 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Art Gallery and Jamari impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 24).

Inner sand: 600m: Triumphant (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Arshad) 40. Latter moved better.

Outer sand: 600m: Southern Power (Arshad) 45. Moved freely. Step To Destiny (rb), Anakin (Shinde) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Art Gallery (Tousif) 1-13, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Jamari (P. Trevor), Chagall (Kirtish) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.