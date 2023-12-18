Art Collector, The Godfather and Booster Shot show out

December 18, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Art Collector, The Godfather and Booster Shot showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well.

800m: C’est L’Amour (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Equilateral (rb) and Royal Blue (S. Sunil) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Star Romance (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 57, 600/43. Easy. Wanderlust (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1000m: Enabler (Yash), Giant Star (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Bubbly Boy (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1200m: Galloping Ahead (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Pride’s Angel (Srinath) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. The Godfather (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S. Chinoy) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was far superior. Giant King (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Booster Shot (C.S. Jodha), Dream Alliance (Srinath) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former started three lengths ahead and easily finished a distance ahead.

Race track:

1000m: Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy), Yawar (Mustakim) 1-1, 800/47, 600/34. Both were pushed and the former finished five lengths ahead. Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Worked well. Over The Line (Ajinkya), Own Voice (Dashrath) 1-2, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved freely. Goddess Of Dawn (Mustakim) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Pressed in the last part. 2/y/os Aafreen (Ajinkya), Breakpoint (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. They moved level freely. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 1-00, 600/35. Urged. Art Collector (Mustakim) 59, 800/47, 600/35. Responded very well. Note. High Spirit (Aniket), Bombay (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Pair urged and ended level. Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan) 1-6, 600/37. Moved freely. Idealista (Neeraj), 2/y/o Fiero/Infinity (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/36. Former superior. House Of Lords (Aniket), Rising Power (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Both were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o Bohemian Rhapsody (Nazil), Kings Love (Shahrukh) 1-1, 800/48, 600/34. Former was one length better. Reciprocity (rb) 1-2, 600/37. Worked well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Cascade (T.S. Jodha), Mazal (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Perfect Light (Mansoor), Pamchavan (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Littorio (P.S.Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Rogue (S.J. Sunil), Quicker (V. Bunde) and Ashwa Supremo (J. Cinoy) 1-10, 600/42. First name was pick.

Mock race noted on December 17:

Race track:

1200m: Fiery Red (S. Kamble), Arthur (M.S. Deora) and Swarovski (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/35. Won by: 3/4 and 6L.