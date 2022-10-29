Races

Arrowette, Silver Canyon, Santorino, Dragon’s Gold and Matera shine

Arrowette, Silver Canyon, Santorino, Dragon’s Gold and Matera shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 29).

Inner sand: 1000m: Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39. Impressed.

1200m: In A Breeze (A. Chawan) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Spirit (Rajesh B) 45.5. Easy. Blinky Bill (Likith), Tiger Shark (D. Patel) 45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Rapidus (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/43. Worked well. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Arrowette (Darshan) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Riveting (Shreyas) 1-14.5, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Silver Canyon (S.K. Paswan), Triumphant (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Santorino (A. Chawan), Tignello (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Queen Envied (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.


