Arrowette, Silver Canyon, Santorino, Dragon’s Gold and Matera shine

Arrowette, Silver Canyon, Santorino, Dragon’s Gold and Matera shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 29).

Inner sand: 1000m: Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39. Impressed.

1200m: In A Breeze (A. Chawan) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Spirit (Rajesh B) 45.5. Easy. Blinky Bill (Likith), Tiger Shark (D. Patel) 45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Rapidus (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/43. Worked well. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Arrowette (Darshan) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Riveting (Shreyas) 1-14.5, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Silver Canyon (S.K. Paswan), Triumphant (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Santorino (A. Chawan), Tignello (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Queen Envied (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.