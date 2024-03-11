GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Armstrong, Multisided, Karanveer, Breeze Bluster, Ultimate Striker, and Max Mueller shine

March 11, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Armstrong, Multisided, Karanveer, Breeze Bluster, Ultimate Striker and Max Mueller shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Mar. 11)

Inner sand:

600m: Jersey King (Mark) 40.5. Moved on the bit. Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 40.5. Easy. Super Veloce (R. Pradeep) 40. Strode out well. The Grey Geranium (Ramesh K) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. The Lady Emporio (R. Pradeep), Born Dancer (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Pradeep), Gallow Of My Love (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mericle Beauty (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/40. In fine trim. Supercharge (M. Naveen) 1-9.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Debonair (Salman K), Benzema (Rayan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 46. Easy. Maple Leaf (Mark) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. Breeze Bluster (rb), Ultimate Striker (Vivek) 1-14.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Max Mueller (Vivek), Sling Shot (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Iron King (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Armstrong (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed.

1400m: Karanveer (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Pleased.

Outer sand - March - 10:

600m: All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Croissantino (B. Nayak), Star Citizen (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together.

