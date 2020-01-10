Arlette, Allabouther, Perfectimagination and Southern Ruler shine

Arlette, Allabouther, Perfectimagination and Southern Ruler shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 10).

Inner sand:

1200m: Charmed Life (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Sun Splash (Anjar) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Former finished distance ahead.

1400m: Sir Supremo (Suraj), Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-39, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Fantastic App (R. Pradeep) 44. Worked well.

1000m: Southern Ruler (Donoghue) 1-13, 600/41. Moved attractively. Golden Oaks (Aliyar), Lord Frankel (David Allan) 1-15, 600/43. They moved together. Allabouther (Indrajeet) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Three Wishes (Donoghue) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Tororosso (Anjar), Griffin (Vaibhav) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. They finished level. Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine shape. Side Winder (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Saint Petersburg (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Perfectimagination (Arul), Joshkyan (Aliyar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Grey Channel (D. Patel) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Arlette (R. Marshall), Iconic Princess (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Bernardini (Mrs. Silva), Show Girl (S. Shareef) 1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Roman Senator (David Allan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.