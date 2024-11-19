ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun, All Stars, Slainte and Glorious King work well

Published - November 19, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI:

Arjun, All Stars, Slainte and Glorious King worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 18).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 47.5. Easy. Pneuma (Inayat) 45.5. Handy. Andorra (R. Gochhi) 41. Pushed. Danny’s Girl (Inayat) 42.5. Unextended. Sian (Inayat) 42.5. In good shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 56, 600/41. Extended. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 58.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Greeley (rb) 56, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 58, 600/42. Extended. Slainte (Inayat) 56.5, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Kaze Hikaru (S.J. Moulin) 56, 600/42.5. In good condition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 38.5. Strode out well. Rinello (C. Brisson) 41.5. Handy. New Dimension ( M.Bhaskar) 38.5. Moved well. Proposed (rb) 46. Easy. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Urged. Regent Prince (Bharat Mal) 41. Pushed. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell (Inayat) 48. Easy. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 47.5. Easy. Words Worth (rb) 43.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (rb) 45.5. Aviothic (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Chat (N. Darshan) 44.5. Easy. Truth In Wine (rb) 45. Sonic Dash (rb) 43.5. In good shape. Abilitare (rb) 43. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Free Way) (Inayat), Memory Lane (rb) 43.5. They finished together. A 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (rb) 43. Extended. A 2-y-o (David Livingston - Rosella) (rb), a 2-y-o (Arazan - Fire Song) (M. Bhaskar) 47.5. Ocean Love (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Crown Drive (Ram Nandan), Silk Stuff (Shah Alam) 56, 60041.5. They moved well. Vishwas (Ram Nandan), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 51, 600/38. They impressed. Arjun (rb), Desert Star (S. Kabdhar) 52.5, 600/40.5. They are in fine nick. All Stars (Ram Nandan), Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 52, 600/38. Former showed out. Safety (rb), Admiral Shaw (S. Kabdhar) 58, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 51, 600/37.5. Former pleased. Brook Magic (rb) 56, 600/42. In fine trim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US