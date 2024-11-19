Arjun, All Stars, Slainte and Glorious King work well

Arjun, All Stars, Slainte and Glorious King worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 18).

Outer sand:

600m: Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 47.5. Easy. Pneuma (Inayat) 45.5. Handy. Andorra (R. Gochhi) 41. Pushed. Danny’s Girl (Inayat) 42.5. Unextended. Sian (Inayat) 42.5. In good shape.

800m: Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 56, 600/41. Extended. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 58.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Greeley (rb) 56, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 58, 600/42. Extended. Slainte (Inayat) 56.5, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Kaze Hikaru (S.J. Moulin) 56, 600/42.5. In good condition.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 38.5. Strode out well. Rinello (C. Brisson) 41.5. Handy. New Dimension ( M.Bhaskar) 38.5. Moved well. Proposed (rb) 46. Easy. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Urged. Regent Prince (Bharat Mal) 41. Pushed. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell (Inayat) 48. Easy. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 47.5. Easy. Words Worth (rb) 43.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (rb) 45.5. Aviothic (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Chat (N. Darshan) 44.5. Easy. Truth In Wine (rb) 45. Sonic Dash (rb) 43.5. In good shape. Abilitare (rb) 43. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Free Way) (Inayat), Memory Lane (rb) 43.5. They finished together. A 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (rb) 43. Extended. A 2-y-o (David Livingston - Rosella) (rb), a 2-y-o (Arazan - Fire Song) (M. Bhaskar) 47.5. Ocean Love (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Crown Drive (Ram Nandan), Silk Stuff (Shah Alam) 56, 60041.5. They moved well. Vishwas (Ram Nandan), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 51, 600/38. They impressed. Arjun (rb), Desert Star (S. Kabdhar) 52.5, 600/40.5. They are in fine nick. All Stars (Ram Nandan), Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 52, 600/38. Former showed out. Safety (rb), Admiral Shaw (S. Kabdhar) 58, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 51, 600/37.5. Former pleased. Brook Magic (rb) 56, 600/42. In fine trim.