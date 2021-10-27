Races

Aretha, Pense’e, and Waytogo excel

Aretha, Pense’e, and Waytogo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 27).

Inner sand: 600m: Eagle Prince (Farid Ansari) 41. Handy. Roses In My Dreams (rb) 41. Pushed. Artistryy (rb) 41. Urged. Henrietta (rb) 41. Extended.

800m: The Intimidator (C. Umesh) 55, 600/40. Shaped well. Fast Car (rb) 56.5, 600/40. Worked well. Katahdin (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-0, 600/47.5. Mujer (P. Vikram) 56, 600/40. Fully extended. Manzoni (rb) 56, 600/41. Pushed in the last part. Mezcal (Nikhil Naidu) 55, 600/39.5. Niggled. Emperor Ashoka (Nikhil Naidu) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Perfect Stride-Desert Conqueror) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield-Sinai) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Star Fling (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) (rb), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor-Tootsie Wootsie) (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Amorous Girl) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston-Allys Glory) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Pense’e (C. Umesh) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Waytogo (P. Vikram) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Despacito (Nikhil Naidu) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40. Stretched out well. Chanakya (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Albinus (P. Vikram), Special Delivery (C. Umesh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Latter was handy, former was pushed to finish level. Demerara (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Fantastic Hit (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. Pushed. Sirona (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Benin Bronze (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Aretha (C. Umesh) 1-20, 1,000/1- 4.5, 800/51, 600/39. Caught the eye. Trafalgar (P. Vikram) 1-20, 1,000/1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings.


