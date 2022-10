Aretha and Mr Kool impress

October 10, 2022 18:15 IST

Aretha and Mr Kool impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 10).

Outer sand: 600m: Authentic Bell (rb), Rumoldo (A.M. Alam) 48.5. Easy. Katahdin (S. Imran) 42.5. Extended.

800m: Emperor Ashoka (rb), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Windsor Walk (rb) 58, 60043. Handy. Abilitare (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Aretha (P. Sai Kumar), Mr Kool (C. Brisson) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. They moved well and finished level. Durango (LA. Rozario) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-12.5, 80057, 600/43.5. Worked well. Trump Baby (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Amore (rb) 1-9, 800/57, 600/45. Unextended. Spicy Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Royal Mayfair (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. In good condition. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Kikata (S. Imran) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy.

1200m: Golden Streak (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/58. 600/47. Eased up.