Areca Legend pleases

Areca Legend pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 1)

Outer sand:

1000m: Areca Legend (Selvaraj), Astral Force (Antony) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand — Dec. 31

1000m: Amazing Love (Selvaraj), Beyond Reach (rb) 1-11, 600/39.5. They finished level. Inter Flora (Irvan Singh) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Surf Romance (Irvan Singh) 1-38, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1000m: Erdemir (rb), Velocidad (Selvaraj) 1-12, 600/43. They shaped well. Force Ensign (Irvan Singh) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Glittering Gold (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim.