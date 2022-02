Arcana wins Alcock Arabian Million

February 28, 2022 19:24 IST

Trainer L.V.R. Deshmukh’s Arcana, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the Alcock Arabian Million (Gr. 3), the feature event of Monday’s (Feb. 28) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs.

Leading Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah with stakes money of ₹82,28,772.

Leading trainer: S.K. Sunderji (23 winners).

Leading jockey: Akshay Kumar (33 winners). This was Akshay Kumar’s 20th championship in the last seven years.

Leading apprentice jockeys: Abhay Singh and Santosh Raj N.R. (10 winners each).

1. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: CARLISLE (C. Umesh) 1, Crimson Rose (Akshay Kumar) 2, Yaletown (B. Nikhil) 3 and Superimpose (Trevor) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.00s. ₹72 (w), 14, 13 and 32 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 100, SHW: 23 and 16, FP: 223, Q: 71, Tanala: 1,012. Favourite: Superimpose. Owners: Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas & Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur. Trainer: L.D. Silva.

2. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): CALL OF THE BLUE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Fly Tothe Stars (Ashad Asbar) 2, Astronaut (P. Gaddam) 3 and Open Affair (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1/2, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 40.31s. ₹55 (w), 19, 17 and 24 (p). SHP: 59, THP: 66, SHW: 23 and 23, FP: 282, Q: 143, Tanala: 1,175. Favourite: N R I Ruby. Owners: Mr. J. Vijay Raghavendra & Mr. Shaikh Kassam. Trainer: Sk. Waseem Ahmed.

3. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): I AM SUPERMAN (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Royal Avenger (Afroz Khan) 2, Starwalt (Khurshad Alam) 3 and Asturias (Aneel) 4. Not run: Racing Rani. 1/2, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 42.06s. ₹46 (w), 17, 20 and 151 (p). SHP: 59, THP: 267, SHW: 22 and 47, FP: 668, Q: 413, Tanala: 38, 639. Favourite: Good Tidings. Owners: Mr. Subodh Kumar Anathula & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Magan Singh.

4. CHARON PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MISS LITTLE ANGEL (Santosh Raj) 1, Sally (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Narakamicie (Trevor) 3 and Golden Forza (B.R. Kumar) 4. 5-1/2, 1/2 and Nk. 1m, 11.24s. ₹52 (w), 17, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 57, THP: 75, SHW: 24 and 17, FP: 256, Q: 152, Tanala: 784. Favourite: Narakamicie. Owners: Mr. V. Narendar Reddy & Mr. Eswarchandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

5. ALCOCK ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: ARCANA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Kaitlan (Trevor) 2, Speaking Of Love (C. Umesh) 3 and Princess Daka (Akshay Kumar) 4. 8-3/4, 1 and 2. 1m, 24.20s. ₹15 (w), 12 and 16 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 34, SHW: 10 and 29, FP: 57, Q: 27, Tanala: 110. Favourite: Arcana. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

6. POCHARAM PLATE (2,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GRAND DUKE (R.S. Jodha) 1, Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 2, Forever Bond (Surya Prakash) 3 and Ashwa Migsun (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Isra and Yesterday. 2, 2 and 3/4. 2m, 35.70s. ₹37 (w), 15, 27 and 29 (p). SHP: 81, THP: 103, SHW: 22 and 41, FP: 353, Q: 227, Tanala: 5,325. Favourite: Grand Duke. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

7. RAJA BAHADUR VENKATRAMA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): IN CONTENTION (Trevor) 1, Saffron Art (R. Ajinkya) 2, Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Ashwa Yashobali (B.R. Kumar) 4. 4, Sh and 3/4. 1m, 38.64s. ₹15 (w), 12, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 63, THP: 42, SHW: 11 and 27, FP: 90, Q: 99, Tanala: 259. Favourite: In Contention. Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. Firoze A. Vaikl, Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. Prem Vazirani & Miss Soonu J. Davar. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

8. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DUNKIRK (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sacred Lamp (Abhay Singh) 2, Sun Dancer (C. Umesh) 3 and Sorry Darling (Aneel) 4. 3/4, Nk and 2. 1m 39. 48s. ₹48 (w), 20, 20 and 17 (p). SHP: 70, THP: 40, SHW: 29 and 51, FP: 298, Q: 162, Tanala: 1,716. Favourite: Sorry Darling. Owner: Mr. Rahul Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,227 (231 tkts.) & 30%: 193 (1,140 tkts).

Treble: (i) 2,845 (17 tkts.), (ii) 1,086 (35 tkts.), (iii) 154 (373 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 13, 968 (8 tkts.), (ii) 290 (441 tkts.).