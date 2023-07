Arcana impresses

July 06, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - PUNE:

Arcana impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Zarak (Towfeeq) 41. Easy. Operation Finale (Ranjane), Sonic Boom (Zameer) 41. They ended level. Kirkines (Hamir), Rue St’ Honore (Shelar) 39. They moved neck and neck freely.

800m: Nelina (app), Warrior Prince (Nazil) 57, 600/43. They were easy. Desert Fire (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Star Gallery (Towfeeq), Street Sense (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. Arcana (Aniket) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 57, 600/43. Easy. Balius Warrior (Towfeeq), Willy Wonkaa (rb) 58, 600/43. Pair easy. C’est L’Amour (rb) 54, 600/42. Moved fluently. Time And Tide (Gagandeep) 54, 600/40. Worked well.