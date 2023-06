Arcana and C’est L’Amour work well

June 30, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Pune: Arcana and C’est L’Amour worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jun. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Vijaya (S. Kamble), Tee Tee Dee (Malam) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Great Guns (Zameer), Glacier (Ranjane) 56, 600/40. They ended level. Arcana (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. C’est L’Amour (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Cyrenaica (Ranjane), Superimpose (Zameer) 56, 600/41. Both were easy. Toscana (Ranjane), Harriet (Zameer) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Mastery (Malam), Zafirah (S. Kamble) 56, 600/41. They moved together freely. Buckley (Prasad), Aloysia (Zameer) 56, 600/41. They finished level.