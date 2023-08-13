August 13, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Arc De Triomphe should score over his rivals in the Nizam’s Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Aug. 13) races.

1. MICA EMPEROR PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.15 p.m.: 1. Flying Hooves (3) P. Sai Kumar 56, 2. Lucky Nine (4) Shivansh 56, 3. Bold Beauty (5) Mohit Singh 54.5, 4. Duck Hawk (6) Md. Ismail 54.5, 5. Fayola (8) Surya Prakash 54.5, 6. Kenna (1) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Precious (7) S. Saqlain 54.5, 8. She’s Magic (9) B. Nikhil 54.5 and 9. Young Diana (2) P. Trevor 54.5.

1. YOUNG DIANA, 2. KENNA, 3. PRECIOUS

2. MICA EMPEROR PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.45: 1. Dali’s Destiny (2) Abhay Singh 56, 2. Hurricane Bay (4) Kiran Naidu 56, 3. MN’s Council (5) Surya Prakash 56, 4. Only The Brave (1) Santosh Raj 56, 5. Thunder Knight (8) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Dali’s Champion (9) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 54.5, 7. Pontefract (3) Afroz Khan 54.5, 8. Proud Girl (7) Mohit Singh 54.5 and 9. Veneno (6) B. Nikhil 54.5.

1. PONTEFRACT, 2. ONLY THE BRAVE, 3. THUNDER KNIGHT

3. SHAMIRPET CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), Maiden 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 46 (Cat. III) — 2.15: 1. Exclusive Luck (7) Md. Ismail 60, 2. Saint Emilion (8) Hindu Singh 58, 3. Ampere’s Touch (6) P. Sai Kumar 57, 4. Black Auster (4) Surya Prakash 57, 5. Lady Danger (10) D.S. Deora 56, 6. See My Attitude (9) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 55.5, 7. London Bell (5) Md. Ekram Alam 55, 8. Urgent (1) S. Saqlain 55, 9. Survivor (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53 and 10. Silver Lining (2) Afroz Khan 52.

1. SAINT EMILION, 2. SILVER LINING, 3. LONDON BELL

4. HYDERABAD PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.45: 1. Australia (9) P. Trevor 56, 2. Ben Hur (5) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 45, 3. Maverick (1) A.A. Vikrant 56, 4. Stunning Art (7) D.S. Deora 56, 5. Flashing Memories (4) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Moon Walk (2) B. Nikhil 54.5, 7. Queen Empress (6) Abhay Singh 54.5, 8. The Platinum Queen (3) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 9. Windsor (8) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. AUSTRALIA, 2. QUEEN EMPRESS, 3. MOON WALK

5. INDEPENDENCE CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Ashoka (1) A. Imran Khan 61.5, 2. Huntingdon (4) S. Saqlain 60, 3. Barbet (9) Deepak Singh 59.5, 4. Candy Girl (2) Md. Ekram Alam 59.5, 5. Beauty Flame (7) G. Naresh 54, 6. Blast In Class (6) Santosh Raj 54, 7. Just Incredible (8) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 53, 8. Master Touch (5) Sonu Kumar 53, 9. Mr. Perfect (10) B. Nikhil 52.5 and 10. West Brook (3) P. Trevor 50.

1. HUNTINGDON, 2. ASHOKA, 3. CANDY GIRL

6. SHAMIRPET CUP (Div. I) (1,400m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.45: 1. Power Ranger (4) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Classical Music (1) Shivansh 57.5, 3. Creative Force (2) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 56, 4. Inderdhanush (10) Kiran Naidu 56, 5. Pancho (8) Abhay Singh 55.5, 6. Protocol (3) Md. Ismail 55, 7. Brooklyn Beauty (5) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 8. Redeem Our Pledge (9) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 54, 9. Double Bonanza (6) Surya Prakash 53.5 and 10. Nishaan (7) Surjit Kumar Paswan 51.5.

1. POWER RANGER, 2. INDERDHANUSH, 3. PANCHO

7. NIZAM’S GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,000m) (Terms), 4-y-o and upward — 4.15: 1. Arc De Triomphe (4) P. Trevor 56, 2. Monteverdi (3) Hindu Singh 55, 3. Fire Power (1) S. Saqlain 54 and 4. Kalamitsi (2) Shreyas Singh 54.

1 . ARC DE TRIOMPHE

8. BROWN JACK PLATE (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. My Master (8) Md. Ekram Alam 60, 2. Riffa (1) A. Imran Khan 60, 3. Sweet Talk (4) Mohit Singh 60, 4. Creative Art (9) Kiran Naidu 59, 5. My Grandeur (2) G. Naresh 57.5, 6. Canterbury (6) B.R. Kumar 57, 7. Honourable Lady (3) P. Sai Kumar 56, 8. It’s My Life (10) B. Nikhil 53, 9. Dream Jewel (5) Santosh Raj 51.5 and 10. Ar Superior (7) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. AR SUPERIOR, 2. HONOURABLE LADY, 3. RIFFA

Day’s Best: HUNTINGDON

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 8.

