Aralina, Mazal Tov, Salento, Irish Coffee, Ravishing Form and Prana excel

January 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Aralina, Mazal Tov, Salento, Irish Coffee, Ravishing Form and Prana excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Flamingo Road (rb) 39. Pleased.

1400m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Rembrandt (rb) 44. Shaped well. Mighty Swallow (Akram), Mystikos (Nazerul) 44.5. They moved freely. Madame Rich (rb) 42.5. Note. Empire Of Dreams (S. Shareef) 42.5. Impressed. Macron (rb) 44. Moved well. Del Mar (rb) 42. Maintains form. Siege Perilous (S. John) 43. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Fort Nelson (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/43. Moved attractively. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (K. Lakhan) 1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dali’s Gold (K. Lakhan), Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. They finished level. Isnt She Beautiful (Nazerul) 1-12, 600/43. In fine nick.

1200m: Winmylove (Indrajeet), Last Waltz (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Irish Coffee (rb), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former shaped well. Peridot (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved freely. Prophecy (Nazerul), Knight Defensor (Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Stars Above (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Muirfield (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef), Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Klockner (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Worked well. Flying Quest (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved well. Czarevitch (Vaibhav) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Prana (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. May strike soon.

1400m: Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,0001-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Opus One (Rozario), Dr Logan (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Mazal Tov (Srinath), Douglas (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aralina (S. John), Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former showed out.

1600m: Salento (Antony) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display. Ravishing Form ( S. John) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. Forseti (Antony) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine fettle.

