Aralina, Chagall, Inspire, Mystikos and Touch Of Grey please

December 02, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Aralina, Chagall, Inspire, Mystikos and Touch Of Grey pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Obsidian (B. Paswan), Triumphat (Jagadeesh) 1-8, 600/40. They finished level.

1200m: Il Volo (Akshay K) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Kallu Sakkare (A. Ramu), The Gallery Time (R. Ravi) 46. They moved freely. Time’s Planet (rb) 45.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Winged Foot) (Antony), Yannick (rb) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Inspire (Antony) 1-16, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Maybach (Tousif) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved fluently. Splendido (D. Patel) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Moved freely. Aralina (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Knotty In Blue (B. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: Mystikos (Antony), She’s A Lady (D. Patel) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Vistoria Punch (rb), Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lady Invictus (Srinath) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Royal Mysore (Antony) 1-45, (1400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

1600m: Balor (Srinath) 2-1, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Chagall (P. Trevor) 1-56, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

Inner sand — Dec. 1:

1000m: Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-8.5, 600/40. In fine nick.

1400m: Pissarro (Rayan) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

1200m: Princess Gold (G. Vivek), Striking Eyes (Shinde) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level. Greeley (Rozario) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Prime Abbess (D. Patel), Isnt She Beautiful (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. They moved fluently. Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display.

