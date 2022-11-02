Aracana and Coeur De Lion impress

Pune:
November 02, 2022 17:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aracana and Coeur De Lion impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 2) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 38. Good. 2/y/os Supreme Spirit (V. Bunde), Phoenix Tower/Winter Renaissance (rb) 40. Pair level. IL Divino (Shahrukh), Emerald Queen (Nazil) 38. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Count Of Savoy (Trevor) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Don’t Be Shy (rb), Ottello (rb) 51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Adamas (Trevor), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/os Dream Alliance (Saqlain), Pride’s Prince (Shelar) 56, 600/43. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (Dhebe) 52, 600/39. Former was one length superior.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Kamilah (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Rodrigo (Vinod), The President (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Both moved well. Kirkines (Neeraj), Hunar (Saqlain) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Royal Castle (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Coeur De Lion (rb) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Skyfall (Vinod), So So Special (Mosin) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished well clear.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Mi Arion (Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Jumped out well and moved freely. Aracana (Kirtish) 1-2, 800/48, 600/38. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app