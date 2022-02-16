Arabian Queen for Madras Gold Vase 

The Hyderabad challenger Arabian Queen appears to have an edge over her rivals in the Madras Gold Vase (1,400m), the star attraction of the races to be held here on Thursday (Feb. 17).

1. BORN SPECIAL HANDICAP (2,000m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Masterpiece (4) C. Umesh 60, 2. Catalyst (2) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 3. Pink Pearl (5) Shahar Babu 56.5, 4. Propahlady (6) M.S. Deora 56, 5. Swiss Agatta (1) Ashhad Asbar 55.5 and 6. Perfect Support (3) Ram Nandan 52.

1. MASTERPIECE, 2. SWISS AGATTA, 3. CATALYST

2. BERKSHIRE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Rwanda (7) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Ready Player One (1) Ashhad Asbar 56.5, 3. Ginsburg (6) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 4. Muktsar’s Brave (9) C. Brisson 55.5, 5. Amber Lightning (5) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 6. Driftwood Pacific (3) Ram Nandan 54.5, 7. Tifosi (10) Dhanu Singh 54.5, 8. Conscious Keeper (2) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Glorious Symphony (4) M.S. Deora 54 and 10. Regal Kid (8) Manikandan 52.

1. GINSBURG, 2. CONSCIOUS KEEPER, 3. GLORIOUS SYMPHONY

3. LAKHEDEMA HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Glorious Legend (4) A.M. Alam 60, 2. Choir (8) Dhanu Singh 58, 3. Prince Of Windsor (5) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 4. Fashion Of Stars (7) Shyam Kumar 56, 5. Heidmar (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 6. Herring (1) N. Jodha 56, 7. Angel Light (6) Santosh G 55.5 and 8. Maverick Mitchell (2) Shahar Babu 53.5.

1. HEIDMAR, 2. CHOIR, 3. ANGEL LIGHT

4. COLOSSAL MOMENTS HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. That’s My Class (3) C. Brisson 60, 2. Judy Blue Eyes (4) Yash Narredu 59.5, 3. Star Elegant (6) Shalitar Khan 58.5, 4. Race For The Stars (2) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 5. Angel Heart (9) M. Bhaskar 55.5, 6. Excellent Phoenix (7) Santosh G 54.5, 7. Lady Royal (1) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. Wonder Blaze (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5 and 9. Annexed (8) Akshay Kumar 53.5.

1. JUDY BLUE EYES, 2. ANNEXED, 3. RACE FOR THE STARS

5. A.V. THOMAS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-00: 1. Gatlin (7) Farhan Alam 56, 2. Memory Lane (3) C. Umesh 56, 3. Single Malt (8) Ashhad Asbar 56, 4. Star Romance (4) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Versatile (2) S. Kamble 56, 6. Bella Amor (1) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 7. Current View (9) C. Brisson 54.5, 8. Ribolla Gialla (6) Dhanu Singh 54.5 and 9. Sunny Isles (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5.

1. STAR ROMANCE, 2. SINGLE MALT, 3. MEMORY LANE

6. MARINA EXPRESS LINES CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (no whip), 4-30: 1. King T’Chala (10) C.S. Jodha 60, 2. Galvarino (8) Koshi Kumar 56, 3. Alpha (9) Aman 55.5, 4. Oscars Thunder (6) A. Ayaz Khan 55.5, 5. Rippling Waters (7) Nakhat Singh 53, 6. Thomas Hardy (1) P. Sai Kumar 53, 7. Glenary (12) C. Umesh 52.5, 8. Star Templar (3) Farhan Alam 52.5, 9. Super Girl (2) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 10. Anastasia (11) B. Dharshan 52, 11. Torbert (4) C. Brisson 52 and 12. Beethovan (5) M.S. Deora 51.5.

1. SUPER GIRL, 2. ANASTASIA, 3. GLENARY

7. MADRAS GOLD VASE (1,400m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 5-00: 1. Once You Go Black (8) Shane Gray 56, 2. Arabian Queen (3) P. Trevor 54.5, 3. Priceless Beauty (6) Yash Narredu 54.5, 4. Zucardi (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Kay Star (5) Ashhad Asbar 52, 6. Rubirosa (1) C. Umesh 52, 7. Chinky Pinky (7) Jagadeesh 50.5 and 8. Shez R Star (4) P. Sai Kumar 50.5.

1. ARABIAN QUEEN, 2. PRICELESS BEAUTY, 3. KAY STAR

8. COLOSSAL MOMENTS HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-30: 1. Radical Review (7) Inayat 60, 2. Rhiannon (1) Koshi Kumar 60, 3. Wild Frank (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 4. Star Ranking (3) C. Umesh 59.5, 5. Despacito (4) Shane Gray 59, 6. Texas Rose (2) B. Dharshan 59, 7. Grandiose (6) Aman 57.5, 8. Lady Solitaire (9) M.S. Deora 57 and 9. Star Fling (5) Shahar Babu 57.

1. DESPACITO, 2. LADY SOLITAIRE, 3. STAR RANKING

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 6, 7 & 8.