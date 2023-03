Arabian Phoenix and Brave Beauty impress

March 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Mumbai:

Arabian Phoenix and Brave Beauty impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 25) morning.

Race track:

800m: Madras Cheque (Kaviraj), Euphoric (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front.

1000m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-14, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Moved attractively. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Worked well. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-15, 1000/1-00, 800/48, 600/35. Excelled.

Outer sand:

600m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Jet Typhoon (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Arc De Triomphe (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Gate practice – outer sand:

1000m: Gimme (Daman), Zaza (Parmar) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40. Pair level.