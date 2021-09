Apsara Star claims Udhagamandalam Cup

Champion of champions: The leading owner M.A.M.R. Muthiah, second from right, along with, from left, Surya Prakash (champion apprentice), B. Suresh (champion trainer) and Nikhil Naidu (champion jockey).

CHENNAI:

30 September 2021 19:48 IST

J.E. Mckeown’ s ward Apsara Star (P.S. Chouhan up) won the Udhagamandalam Cup, the main event of the concluding day’s races held here on Thursday (Sept. 30). The winner is the property of M/s. Sarainaga Racing, Mr. Sumit Mazumdar & Mrs. Smita Bajorai.

Leading owner: M.A.M.R. Muthiah (₹34,24,828 stakes money); Champion trainer: B. Suresh (21 wins); Champion jockey: Nikhil Naidu (14 wins); Champion apprentice: Surya Prakash (5 wins).

1. CROWNING BLOW HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: RENZACCIO (S. Kabdhar) 1, Kings Pride (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Bright Light (C. Umesh) 3and Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and lnk. 1m, 17.63s. Owner: Mr. Sundar Varghese. Trainer: Ajith Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

2. NEVER SAY GOODBYE HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: MISTER MOONLIGHT (P. S. Chouhan) 1, Swiss Agatta (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Chaitanya (Ishwar Singh) 3 and Hallucinate (Zervan) 4. 4-3/4, nk and 4-1/4. 1m, 42.47s. Owners: Mr. Shomenath Roy Chowdhury & Mr. Joydeep Dutta Gupta. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

3. CHAMPION TRAINER HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: AYUR SHAKTI (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Historian (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Manzoni (P. Vikram) 3 and Ganton (Janardhan P) 4. Not run: Diamond And Pearls. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and nk. 1m, 28.50s. Owner: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

4. FAREWELL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): CARTEL (C. Umesh) 1, Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Proposed (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Regal Kid (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/4, 3-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 15.98s. Owners: Mr. S. Ganapathy, Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan, Mr. S. Vijayanambi & Mr. S. Shanker Narayanan. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. FAREWELL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): LAKSHANAM (Yash Narredu) 1, Roka (C. Umesh) 2, Amber Lightning (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Amarone (Surya Prakash) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 3. 1m, 15.22s. Owner: M/s. Pratap Racecitement. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. UDHAGAMANDALAM CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above: APSARA STAR (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Mzilikazi (Zervan) 2, Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Bernardini (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, nose and 2. 1m, 27s. Owners: M/s. Sarainnaga Racing, Mr. Sumit Muzamder & Mrs. Smita Bajoria. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. OOTY JUVENILES TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o (Terms): GOLDEN MARINA (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Knight Envied (C. Brisson) 2, Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Mezcal (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1/2, 8-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 17.93s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & M/s. United Racing Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

8. CHAMPION JOCKEY HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: WILD FRANK (Md. Farhan Alam) 1, Fiat Justitia (Yash Narredu) 2, Sprit Of Zion (C. Umesh) 3 and Shield Maiden( Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1-3/4, 4 and hd. 1m, 21.66s. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar. Trainer: Mandanna.