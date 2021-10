Apsara Star and Gallantry impress

Apsara Star and Gallantry impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 15).

Outer sand: 800m: Anastasia (Yash Narredu) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 56.5, 600/42. Stretched out well.

Inner sand: 800m: Kings Show (Shazad Alam) 1-3, 600/48. Despacito (rb) 57.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art-Accessorize) (Sham Kumar) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu) 58.5, 600/45. Handy. Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Ayur Shakti (rb), 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Easy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Rays Of Sun (rb), Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (Manikandan), Trending Princess (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/45. They are in good shape. Excellent Star (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Apsara Star (C. Umesh) 1-3.5, 800/51, 600/38. In fine fettle.

1200m: Walking Brave (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Ms Boss (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Moresco (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-32, (1,200-600) 41.5. Easy. Succession (S. Kamble) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Honour) (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/45. Moved well. Princess Saara (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Trafalgar (rb) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 45. Moved freely.

Noted on Thursday (Oct. 14) — Inner sand:

800m: Eyes Of Falcon (rb), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam-Auberge) (rb) 58.5, 600/45. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Honour) (rb) 1-3, 600/48.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Roderic O' Connor-Star Goddess) (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Shield Maiden (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Eased up in the last part. Epistoiary (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.5. Strode out well. My Triumph (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. A 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (rb), Storm Flag (Manikandan) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. They finished together. Rwanda (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Glorious Grace (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.5. Star Proof (rb), Avancia (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Apsara Star (C. Umesh) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Retains form. Nymeria (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

Noted on Wednesday (Oct. 13) — Outer sand:

800m: Willows (S. Kamble) 57, 600/41.5. Moved well. 1000m: Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Alexander (S. Kamble), Corus (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Former finished a length in front. Storm Breaker (rb), Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They moved well, former finished three lengths ahead. Lucky Boy (rb), Speed Master (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They were easy.

Inner sand: 800m: Wisaka (rb), Blue Patent (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Emissary (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48.5. Easy. Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. Storm Flag (rb), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Another Star) (rb) 1-0, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Pappa Rich (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Handy. Royal Symbol (C. Brisson), Windsor Walk (rb) 59.5, 600/43. Former moved better. War Chieftain (rb), Star Ranking (N. Murugan) 57, 600/41.5. They worked well, former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Saamidd-Relentless) (Nikhil Naidu) 1-2, 600/47. A 2-y-o (Be Safe-State Secret) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston-Allys Glory) (Nikhil Naidu) 59, 600/45.5. They are in good shape.

1000m: Regal Kid (rb), Rhiannon (rb), Dashing Beauty (Koshi Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy. Queen Justitia (rb), Azeria (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (Manikandan) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Wild Passion (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. A 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (rb), Decisive (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Saamidd-Brilliance) (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. In good condition. Trafalgar (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Supreme Excelsior (Shyam Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5.

1200m: Come Calling (rb), Hope And Glory (K.V. Baskar) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-4, 800/54, 600/42. Former showed out. Cape Cod (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Wakeful (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 35. Speedy.

Noted on Tuesday (Oct. 12) — Inner sand:

600m: Star Ranking (rb) (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Rajputana (rb) 47.

800m: Sinatra (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Berrettini (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Shawarma) (G. Ross), a 2-y-o (Net Whizz-Chico Bella) (Nikhil Naidu) 54, 600/41. They are in fine nick. Conscious Keeper (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Unextended. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-0.5, 600/47. Glorious Grace (Sham Kumar), (Excellent Art-Accessorize) (rb) 55, 600/41. Both are two year old, former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Roderic O' Connor-Tootsie Wootsie) (rb) 59.5, 600/46.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Another Star) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. They finished level. Remediesofspring (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Leopard Rock (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Rwanda (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.6, 600/46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (rb), God's Wish (Manikandan) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. They shaped well. A 2-y-o (Perfect Stride-Desert Conqueror) (Shahar Babu), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45.5.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Planetaire-Just Julie) (Nikhil Naidu), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Lucy Diamond) (G. Ross) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former who was a length behind, moved well and finished a length in front. A 2-y-o (Be Safe-State Secret) (Nikhil Naidu), a 2-y-o (Saamidd-Relentless) (G. Ross) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. They moved impressively, former started two lengths behind and ended half a length in front.

Noted on Saturday (Oct. 9) — Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Roderic O' Cornnor-Star Goddess) (rb), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Alize) (rb) 43.5. They were urged and finished level. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat-Nimfea) (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Honour) (rb) 47.5. Former finished two lengths in front.

800m: A 2-y-o (Top Class-Annie Oakley) (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Enaksi) (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy.

1000m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/40. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Saamidd-Brilliance) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Handy.

1200m: Glorious Grace (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 45. Eased up. Benin Bronze (rb), 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Fit. Epistoiary (Koshi Kumar) 1-28, 1000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.4. Worked well. Samdaniya (Koshi Kumar) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43.5.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Windsor Walk (Shahar Babu), Berrettini (C. Brisson) 1-3.62. They jumped out, former finished two lengths ahead. Emissary (rb), Royal Symbol (Koshi Kumar), Sinatra (G. Ross) 1-6.46. Emissary jumped out smartly and finished well in front.

Noted on Friday (Oct. 8) — Outer sand:

600m: William Vilas (S. Kamble) 47. Easy.

800m: Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 56.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Lucky Boy (S. Kamble), Speed Master (Yash Narredu) 1-3.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 1-15.5, 800/57, 600/43. Moved well. Alexander (S. Kamble)) 1-18.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Willows (Yash Narredu) 1-18.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Unextended.

Inner sand: 800: A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat-Nimfea) (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Honour) (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Abilitare (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Benin Bronze (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Annexed (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Hadar (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/48.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Roderic O' Connoer-Star Goddess) (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Enaksi) (rb)) 1-16.5, 800/57.5, 600/42. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed to finish level. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley) (rb), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Alize) (rb) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They are in good shape.

1200m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Noted on Thursday (Oct. 7) — Inner sand:

600m: My Triumph (rb) 43. Shaped well.

Noted on Monday (Oct. 4) — Inner sand:

800m: Apache Outlaw (rb) 1-4, 600/49. Royal Symbol (C. Brisson), Berrettini (rb) 59.5, 600/45. They are in fine shape.

1000m: Prince Purple (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. They moved together and finished level.

Noted on Saturday (Oct. 2) — Inner sand:

1000m: Royal Symbol (S. Kabdhar), Berrettini (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. They were extended, latter finished half a length in front. Windsor Walk (G. Ross), Purple Prince (Shahar Babu) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. They pleased. William Vilas (rb) Alexander (Yash Narredu) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They moved well, latter finished a length in front.

Noted on Friday (Oct. 1) — Inner sand:

800m: Trafalgar (rb) 1-1.5, 600/48. Easy. Excellent Star (rb) 1-0, 600/47. Moved freely. Super Girl (Kosi Kumar) 56.5, 600/44. In good shape.

1000m: Prince Purple (rb) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.