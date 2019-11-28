Apalis lives up to the billing in feature

Apalis (Akshay Kumar up) won the first division of the Squanderer Plate, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Nov. 28). The winner is the property of M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. and trained by R. Foley.

1. AMELIA PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: SHERYA’S PET (Yash) 1, Mighty Princess (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Splendid Splasher (Deepak Singh) 3 and Sifan (Nazerul) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 43.30s. ₹25 (w), 23, 35 and 134 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 173, Q: 69, Tla: 2,061. Favourite: Comanche Brave. Owner: Mr. R.M. Ramaswamy. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. HAPPY VALLEY PLATE (Div. II), rated 20 to 45: SILVERMAN (Nakhat Singh) 1, Haran (Umesh) 2, Sultan Pheroze (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Heavenly Blue (Brisson) 4. Not run: Try Hard and Arazinger. 1, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1m, 3.02s. ₹43 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 61, Q: 28, Tla: 309. Favourite: Haran. Owner and trainer: Mr. G.S. Parmar.

3. SQUANDERER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 45: PRETTY GAL (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Catelyn (Umesh) 2, Emissary (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Crown Of Stars (Nazerul) 4. Not run: Priceless Ruler. 1-1/4, lnk and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.47s. ₹16 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 165, Q: 35, Tla: 412. Favourite: Emissary. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

4. MADRAS CRICKET CLUB CUP (1,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: PINEWOOD (Yash) 1, Lady Elise (Md. Asif Khan) 2, Glorious Champ (Brisson) 3 and Dont Dilly Dally (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Perfect Princess. Snk, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 1.90s. Rs. 13 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 40, FP: 331, Q: 154, Tla: 7,488 (c/o). Favourite: Dont Dilly Dally. Owner: Mr. B. Vijay. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. SQUANDERER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: APALIS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Never Again (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Bora Bora (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Noahs Ark (Yash) 4. 1-1/4, 1-3/.4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.46s. ₹8 (w), 8, 22 and 13 (p), SHP: 57, FP: 79, Q: 42, Tla: 345. Favourite: Apalis. Owner: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. HAPPY VALLEY PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: LORD OF KINGS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Onyx (Indrajeet Kumar) 2, Luxzara (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Glorious Flame (A.M. Alam) 4. 2, 3/4 and lnk. 1m, 2.44s. ₹29 (w), 10, 10 and 6 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 250, Q: 173, Tla: 3,911. Favourite: Luxzara. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

Jkt: ₹73,040 (one tkt.), Runner-up: 10,434 (three tkts.), Mini Jkt: 36,449 (one tkt.), Tr (i): 1,605 (12 tkts.), (ii): 567 (84 tkts.).