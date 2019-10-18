Apalis clinches feature

Apalis (Akshay Kumar up) won the Independence Cup the feature event of the opening day's races held here on Friday Oct. 18. The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd. and trained by R. Foley. Jockey C. Umesh scored a treble on the day.

1. YOURSOBEAUTIFUL PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: POPPY (Jagadeesh) 1, Cleona (Brisson) 2, Party Starter (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and River Bend (B. Nikhil) 4. 3, 6-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 30.57. ₹ 10 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 26, Q: 14, Tla: 140. Favourite: Poppy. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. A. Ganesan. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. OCTOBER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: MAGNETISM (Umesh)1, Shereya’s Pet (Jagadeesh) 2, Pappa Rich (Azfar Syed) 3 and Queen Of Venice (Ross) 4. 3-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.57s. ₹ 6 (w), 5, 5 and 7 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 31, Q: 13, Tla: 161. Favourite: Magnetism. Owners: Mr. K.K. Belliappa, Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar & Mr. N. Suresh. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. WELCOME PLATE (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: EMISSARY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Wakanda (Umesh) 2, Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Lady Elise (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Perfect Princess. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 0.56s. ₹ 9 (w), 5, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 30, Q: 18, Tla: 59. Favourite: Emissary. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. M. VIJAYKRISHNA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: FIAT JUSTITIA (Farhan Alam) 1, Benin Bronze (Nazerul Alam) 2, Hananiah (A.M. Alam) 3 and Welcome Princess (Umesh) 4. 1, 3-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 15.99s. ₹ 189 (w), 10, 29 and 7 (p), SHP: 49, FP: 1,182 (c/o), Q: 279, Tla: 9,549 (c/o). Favourite: Welcome Princess. Owners: Mr. S. Ganapathy, Mr. K.S. Mandanna & Mr. N. Suresh. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. INDEPENDENCE CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: APALIS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Catelyn (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Rum Runner (Jagadeesh) 3 and Super Supreme (Shahar Babu) 4. 9, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 12.19s. ₹ 8 (w), 7, 13 and 11 (p), SHP: 53, FP: 245, Q: 111, Tla: 393. Favourite: Apalis. Owner: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd. Trainer: R.Foley.

6. A.V.THOMAS MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS DESTINY (Umesh) 1, Kings Show (Chentan Gowda) 2, Teodoro (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Royal Chieftan (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.18s. ₹ 8 (w), 7, 13 and 11 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 39, Q: 42, Tla: 204. Favourite: Glorious Destiny. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. OCTOBER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS VICTORY (Umesh) 1, Star Elegant (Nakhat Singh) 2, Wonderful Era (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Fantastic Hit (Kamigallu) 4. Shd, 5-3/4 and 1. 1m, 16.02s. ₹ 16 (w), 6, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 18, Q: 13, Tla: 94. Favourite: Star Elegant. Owners: Mr. Bharat V. Epur, Mr. Blesson J. Kallada, Mr. Ramesh Jagtiani & Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

Jackpot: ₹ 20,2,787 (one tkts), Runner up: 8,691 (10 tkts), Mini Jkt: 7,558 (two tkts), Tr (i): 938 (21 tkts), (ii): 98 (437 tkts).