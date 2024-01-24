Anzio, Mutant, Gutsy, Supreme Grandeur and Sinatra please

January 24, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Anzio, Mutant, Gutsy, Supreme Grandeur and Sinatra pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 24).

Outer sand:

100m: Asio (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Augusta (rb), Sinatra (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/42. They moved impressively.

Inner sand:

800m: Radiant Joy (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/42. Handy. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Relic Warrior (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. In good shape. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Empire Of Dreams (Shyam kumar) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/42. In fine trim. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Former started two lengths behind and ended three lengths ahead. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. This Is Gold (Yash Narredu), Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Dedicate (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Sensations (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Multicrown (C. Brisson), Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved impressively. Chaposa Springs (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Mutant (S. Kabdhar), Anzio (C. Brisson) 1-3.5, 800/50, 600/38.5. They put up a pleasing display. Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 1-5.5, 800/49.5, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Beauregard (K.V. Baskar) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Miss Mustang (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Handy.

