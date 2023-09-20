Anzio, Gutsy, Rinello, Sheer Rocks and Danny’s Girl catch the eye

September 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Anzio, Gutsy, Rinello, Sheer Rocks and Danny’s Girl caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 20).

Outer sand:

600m: Cedar Wood (rb) 45. Easy. Romualdo (rb), Element (rb) 44.5. 800m: Seattle Blue (S. Kabdhar) 54.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Kay Star (rb), I Want It All (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Speculation (Farhan Alam), Berrettini (rb) 52, 600/39. They moved well. Flurry Heart (Ramandeep), Wisaka (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/42.5. In good shape. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Speed Air (S. Imran) 55, 600/41. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to keep up the pace. Soft Whisper (rb) 53.5, 600/41. She moved well within herself. Queen Of Fame (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Amazonia (Ramandeep) 1-1, 600/46.

1000m: Kings Walk (rb), Rinello (C. Brisson) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Latter impressed. Zucardi (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Handy. Gutsy (S. Kabdhar), Greenwich (C. Brisson) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Former showed out. Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar), Multicrown (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/55, 60042. They worked well. Sheer Rocks (Inayat), Clockwise (C. Brisson) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rubert (Azad Alam), Dark Son (rb) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front. Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/43. They moved well. Turf Melody (S. Imran) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Despacito (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Happiness (C. Brisson), Swarga (Inayat) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. They moved together. Zaneta (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/42. Extended. Sonic Dash (S. Imran), Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. They are in fine condition. Annexed (Farhan Alam) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Urged. Aspira (M. Bhaskar), Great Spirit (S. Imran) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished half a length in front. Ruling Star (Ramandeep), Marquita (S. Imran) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Mogul (S. Imran), Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/42. Latter is in fine nick. Silver Canyon (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/44. They moved freely. Preakness (M. Bhaskar), Eternal Pearl (S. Imran) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They finished level. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand.

1200m: Anzio (Farhan Alam), Windsor Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. They pleased.

Inner sand:

800m: Fortune Chakram (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Renegade (rb) 1-0.5, 600/47. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Santamarina Star (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Slainte (P. Vikram), Rubirosa (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Danny’s Girl (P. Vikram) 1-1.5, 800/49.5, 600/38. An excellent display. Knotty Power (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Perfect Blend (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Gods Plan (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. Well in hand.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Sensations (Inayat), Ganton (P. Vikram) 1-6.19. They took a level jump. Dazzling Princess (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-4.98. They took a smart jump. Choice (C. Brisson), Feni (S. Imran) 1-6. They jumped out well and the former finished three lengths ahead. Daiyamondo (rb), Abilitare (rb), Magical Wave (Farhan Alam) 1-4.62. First two named were the pick. They Sting (rb), Little Wonder (rb) 1-4.41. They jumped out well. Western Girl (Farhan Alam), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-10.53. They took a good jump. Bomber Jet (rb), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 1-6.28. A level jump, the former finished five lengths in front.

Noted on Monday (Sept. 18):

Outer sand: 800m: Liban (rb), a 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-2, 600/46.

1000m: King Roger (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Call Me (rb), Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 800/59.5, 600/46. They finished level. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Little Wonder (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 43.5. They finished together.

800m: Shez R Star (rb) 58, 600/44. Handy. Brotherhood (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Amazonia (Ramandeep) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. The Sting (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Excellent Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/43. In good shape.

1200m: Asio (S. Imran) 1-29.5, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Lady Royal (rb) 1-26.5, (1200-600) 39. Eased up.

1400m: Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-43.5, (1400-600) 54. Eased up.

