Anzac Pipernal grabs the Bangalore Juvenile Million

February 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

S. Dominic trained Anzac Pipernal (S. Saqlain up) won the Bangalore Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Feb 17). The winner is owned by Mr. V. Krishna Das, Mr. Akshay Karan and Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Jockey Imran Chisty and trainer Sharat Kumar won three races each on the day.

The results:

1. SUNDAY SILENCE PLATE (Div. II): TWILIGHT FAME (Rayan) 1, Ultimate Chance (Tousif) 2, Klockner (Srinath) 3 and Baroness (Angad) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and Snk. 1m 27.33s. Rs. 1,145 (w), 142, 27 and 17 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 52, FP: 7,435, Q: 2,370, Trinella: 48,516 (carried over), Exacta: 55,929 (carried over). Favourite: Sling Shot.

Owner: Mr. S.N. Harish. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

2. SUBARNAREKHA PLATE: THUNDERSTRUCK (Arvind K) 1, My Vision (Rayan) 2, Memorable Time (A. Imran) 3 and Marco Polo (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 40.71s. Rs. 94 (w), 34, 22 and 13 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 77, FP: 1,021, Q: 537, Trinella: 3,319, Exacta: 47,445. Favourite: Memorable Time.

Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

3. CHARMINAR PLATE: STORMY OCEAN (I. Chisty) 1, Triumphant (Suraj) 2, Solid Power (S. Saqlain) 3 and Roman Power (S. John) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and Snk. 1m 53.94s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 11 and 34 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 85, FP: 26, Q: 21, Trinella: 410, Exacta: 1,273. Favourite: Stormy Ocean.

Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

4. DR. T. THIMMAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY: DEVILS MAGIC (I. Chisty) 1, English Bay (Ashok K) 2, Lauterbrunnen (Angad) 3 and Montelena (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1/2, Hd and 3-3/4. 1m 13.85s. Rs. 20 (w), 13, 39 and 28 (p), SHP: 147, THP: 71, FP: 268, Q: 391, Trinella: 9,098, Exacta: 32,726. Favourite: Devils Magic.

Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. BANGALORE JUVENILE MILLION: ANZAC PIPERNAL (S. Saqlain) 1, Cat Whiskers (Neeraj) 2 and Dynamic Force (P.S. Chouhan) 3. Not run: Sassy. 6 and 4-3/4. 1m 25.95s. Rs. 20 (w), SHP: 20, FP: 17. Favourite: Cat Whiskers.

Owners: Mr. V. Krishna Das, Mr. Akshay Karan and Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: S. Dominic.

6. SHARAVATHI PLATE: LYCURGUS (I. Chisty) 1, Peluche (L.A. Rozario) 2, Flying Quest (Likith Appu) 3 and Golden Vision (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 4. 1m 25.56s. Rs. 132 (w), 32, 31 and 23 (p), SHP: 109, THP: 62, FP: 2,803, Q: 1,644, Trinella: 52,544, Exacta: 67,161 (Carried over). Favourite: Divine Ray.

Owner: Mr. Shankar Srinivas. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

7. SUNDAY SILENCE PLATE (Div. I): BELDONA (Srinath) 1, Hope Island (S. John) 2, Air Display (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Princess Jasmine (Vinod Shinde) 4. Not run: The Strength. 1, 6-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 26.55s. Rs. 62 (w), 17, 14 and 21 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 60, FP: 234, Q: 75, Trinella: 1,232, Exacta: 6,514. Favourite: Dragon’s Gold.

Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

Jackpot: Rs. 6,621 (nine tkts); Runner up: 370 (69 tkts); Treble (i): 741 (eight tkts); (ii): 1,507 (eight tkts).

