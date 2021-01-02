Antibes wins Bangalore Oaks

Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Antibes (S. John up) won the Bangalore Oaks, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (January 2). The winner is owned by Diamond Band Racing Synticate. Pvt. Ltd. representing by. Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha, Mr. Haider Soomar & Mr. Arun Alagappan.

1. NOVICE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): SCRUPLES (Trevor) 1, Allamanda (Neeraj) 2, War Chieftain (Suraj) 3 and Lightning Flame (Darshan) 4. 1-1/4, 7-1/2 and 5. 1m, 13.86s. ₹15 (w), 12, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 41, FP: 41, Q: 25, Trinella: 228 and 110, Exacta: 634 and 307. Favourite: Scruples. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

2. DEVARAYANADURGA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20: COUNTRY’S JEWEL (S. John) 1, Song and Dance (J.H. Arul) 2, She’s Superb (Arvind K) 3 and Altair (Naveen K) 4. 1-1/4, Snk and 5. 1m, 08.63s. ₹40 (w), 16, 18 and 47 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 99, FP: 377, Q: 133, Trinella: 947 and 473, Exacta: 2,333 and 1,000. Favourite: Song And Dance. Owners: Country Stud Farms LLP & Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: V. Dheeraj.

3. DHARMASTHALA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: WATCHMYSTARS (Suraj) 1, Smithsonian (D. Patel) 2, Golden Memory (Darshan) 3 and Smoke The Grass (Neeraj) 4. 4-3/4, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 26.57s. ₹16 (w), 11, 93 and 14 (p), SHP: 268, THP: 36, FP: 652, Q: 251, Trinella: 1,211 and 623, Exacta: 1,825 and 1,173. Favourite: Watchmystars. Owners: Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey, Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mehta & Mr. R. Shiva Shankar. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. MERCARA PLATE (2,000m), rated 30 to 50: SPORTING MEMORIES (Trevor) 1, Ansaldo (Akshay K) 2, Redoubtable (Zervan) 3 and Johnny Bravo (Srinath) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and Shd. 2m, 09.27s. ₹43 (w), 16, 12 and 24 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 32, FP: 84, Q: 33, Trinella: 303 and 276, Exacta: 540 and 256. Favourite: Ansaldo. Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. NEW YEAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): MULTIFACETED (Sandesh) 1, Cosmic Ray (Suraj) 2, Snowdon (Trevor) 3 and Shesmyscript (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 25.09s. ₹41 (w), 24 and 14 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 26, FP: 50, Q: 45, Trinella: 82 and 80, Exacta: 196 and 199. Favourite: Cosmic Ray. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

6. BANGALORE OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o fillies, (Terms): ANTIBES (S. John) 1, Rambunctious (Neeraj) 2, Lake Tahoe (Suraj) 3 and Amazing Blaze (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 3/4. 2m, 34.33s. ₹21 (w), 13, 18 and 12 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 62, FP: 342, Q: 209, Trinella: 430 and 67, Exacta: 1,743 and 1,067. Favourite: Antibes. Owners: Diamond Band Rac. Syn. Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha, Mr. Haider Soomar & Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. LALIT MAHAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Declared null and void by Stewards due to a false start.

8. DHARMASTHALA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: FOREVER TOGETHER (Suraj) 1, Towering Presence (Trevor) 2, Rosy Rapunzel (P. Surya) 3 and Dreams United (S. John) 4. 6, 3-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.91s. ₹12 (w), 11, 11 and 66 (p), SHP: 16, THP: 109, FP: 32, Q: 36, Trinella: 666 and 271, Exacta: 8,823 and 1,890. Favourite: Forever Together. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹312 (220 tkts, paid on third leg); Treble (i): 299 (19 tkts.); (ii): 21 (471 tkts. paid on first leg).