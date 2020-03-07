Antibes, Stari Grad, Life Awaits, Smile Of Joy and Ruler Of Nation please

BENGALURU:

07 March 2020 18:03 IST

Antibes, Stari Grad, Life Awaits, Smile Of Joy and Ruler Of Nation pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Hafnium (Shiva K) 40.5. Moved freely. Helenka (Shiva K) 40. Strode out well.

1200m: Whizzo (Selvaraj) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Worked well.

Outer sand:

600m: Capstone (T.S. Jodha) 44. Strode out well. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Arabian Silk) (Sai Vamshi) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Aceros (Arvind) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Raw Gold (Chetan G) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Perfect Halo (Aliyar), Seaborn (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rock And Dance (T.S. Jodha) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Show Girl (Vaibhav), Lycurgus (Anjar) 1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Automatic (Mrs Silva) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. In fine condition, note. Turf Prospector (Naveen K), Aleef (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished together. Stari Grad (rb), Treasure Striker (Naveen K) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Phoenix Reached (D. Patel) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Life Awaits (Aliyar) 1-27, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Pleased. Alberetta (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Smile Of Joy (Khurshad), Capital Gain (T.S. Jodha) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former moved fluently. Bloom Buddy (Vaibhav), Tororosso (Anjar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Ruler Of Nation (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Antibes (S. John), Honey Trap (Ankit) 1-27, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. They moved attractively.

1400m: Temple Dancer (rb), Tequila Tornado (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/46. Former showed out.

1600m: Bold Move (rb) 2-0.5, (1,600-600) 1-12.5. Eased up in the last part.