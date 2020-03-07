Antibes, Stari Grad, Life Awaits, Smile Of Joy and Ruler Of Nation please
Antibes, Stari Grad, Life Awaits, Smile Of Joy and Ruler Of Nation pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March 7).
Inner sand:
600m: Hafnium (Shiva K) 40.5. Moved freely. Helenka (Shiva K) 40. Strode out well.
1200m: Whizzo (Selvaraj) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Worked well.
Outer sand:
600m: Capstone (T.S. Jodha) 44. Strode out well. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Arabian Silk) (Sai Vamshi) 45. Moved freely.
1000m: Aceros (Arvind) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Raw Gold (Chetan G) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Perfect Halo (Aliyar), Seaborn (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rock And Dance (T.S. Jodha) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.
1200m: Show Girl (Vaibhav), Lycurgus (Anjar) 1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Automatic (Mrs Silva) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. In fine condition, note. Turf Prospector (Naveen K), Aleef (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished together. Stari Grad (rb), Treasure Striker (Naveen K) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Phoenix Reached (D. Patel) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Life Awaits (Aliyar) 1-27, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Pleased. Alberetta (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Smile Of Joy (Khurshad), Capital Gain (T.S. Jodha) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former moved fluently. Bloom Buddy (Vaibhav), Tororosso (Anjar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Ruler Of Nation (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Antibes (S. John), Honey Trap (Ankit) 1-27, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. They moved attractively.
1400m: Temple Dancer (rb), Tequila Tornado (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/46. Former showed out.
1600m: Bold Move (rb) 2-0.5, (1,600-600) 1-12.5. Eased up in the last part.