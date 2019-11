Anjeze wins Bangalore 1000 Guineas

S. Attaollahi-trained Anjeze (Trevor up), won the Bangalore 1000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov 30). The winner is owned by Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd.

Trevor, who rode a well-judged race, kept her handy in the fourth position till the final bend before skilfully manoeuvring the filly from last 300m. Anjeze responded well and over took the leader Gift Of Grace in the last 100m and won the race in a gutsy manner.

The results

1. MOUNT JOY PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: ZHU ZHU ZEST (R. Marshall) 1, Queen Of Sands (Arshad) 2, Aferpii (Antony) 3 and Sainthood (R. Pradeep) 4. Snk, 6-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.57s. ₹ 103 (w), 27, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 50, FP: 694, Q: 230, Trinella: 1,388 and 545, Exacta: 57,657 and 24,170. Favourite: Queen Of Sands. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

2. HORNADU PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: LUCKY ISABELLA (A. Imran) 1, Winning Force (M. Naveen) 2, Girl With Pearl (I. Chisty) 3 and Air Of Distinction (Darshan) 4. Not run: Dallas. 7, Lnk and 1/2. 1m 13.60s. ₹ 37 (w), 16, 36 and 22 (p), SHP: 98, THP: 59, FP: 585, Q: 484, Trinella: 4,070 and 1,221, Exacta: 52,159 (carried over). Favourite: Unifier. Owners: Mr. Neil Darashah & Mrs. Anneka Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. HEBBE FALLS PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20: JE NE SAIS QUOI (Irvan) 1, Silver Eclipse (T.S. Jodha) 2, Turf Prospector (Rayan) 3 and Proudwish (Tauseef) 4. 1/2, Nose and 1-3/4. 1m 40.57s. ₹ 141 (w), 39, 15 and 48 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 144, FP: 1,438, Q: 729, Trinella: 44,634 and 19,128, Exacta: 1,80,667 (carried over). Favourite: Silver Eclipse. Owner and trainer: Mr. Darius R. Byramji.

4. BOLD MAJESTY PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: BERNARDINI (S. John) 1, Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha) 2, Galvarino (I. Chisty) 3 and Venus Bay (Vinod Shinde) 4. 1/2, 7 and 1-1/2. 1m 24.91s. ₹ 15 (w), 12, 22 and 16 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 46, FP: 84, Q: 47, Trinella: 218 and 56, Exacta: 2,507 and 1,582. Favourite: Bernardini. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. HOYSALA TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 & above: AUSTRALIS (Trevor) 1, Mystic Flame (Irvan) 2, Cosmos (Zervan) 3 and Snowdon (David Allan) 4. Shd, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 38.66s. ₹ 50 (w), 17, 22 and 11 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 62, FP: 383, Q: 164, Trinella: 663 and 219, Exacta: 1,766 and 1,041. Favourite: Cosmos. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. S.P. Mistry & Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. BANGALORE 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms): ANJEZE (Win Legend - Angelique) Trevor 1, Gift Of Grace (Speaking Of Which - Appeasing) David Egan 2, Well Connected (Arazan - Guest Connections) David Allan 3 and Queen Regnant (Dean’s Kitten – Aim To Achieve) Colm O’Donoghue 4. Nk, 2-3/4 and 12-1/4. 1m 36.08s. ₹ 51 (w), 22 and 13 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 50, FP: 223, Q: 104, Trinella: 163 and 57, Exacta: 703 and 974. Favourite: Well Connected. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. MOUNT JOY PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: INDIAN DEMOCRAT (Sandesh) 1, Mariachi (T.S. Jodha) 2, Genuine Star (A. Velu) 3 and Sun Splash (Vaibhav) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 26.42s. ₹ 23 (w), 12, 22 and 87 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 203, FP: 116, Q: 88, Trinella: 5,601 and 1,412, Exacta: 24,786 and 4,249. Favourite: Indian Democrat. Owners: Radiant Blood Stock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mrs. Sharmila Padmanabhan and Mr. S. Padmanabhan & Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

8. HORNADU PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: ROYAL RESOLUTION (N. Rajesh) 1, Whizzo (S. Shareef) 2, Power Of Shambhala (Chetan G) 3 and Perfectgoldenera (M. Kumar) 4. Not run: Halfsies. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 13.82s. ₹ 92 (w), 28, 16 and 16 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 51, FP: 357, Q: 105, Trinella: 1,465 and 954, Exacta: 9,129 and 21,517. Favourite: Whizzo. Owners: Radiant Blood Stock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mrs. Sharmila Padmanabhan and Mr. S. Padmanabhan & Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Byram N. Jeejeebhoy. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

Jackpot: ₹ 31,018 (17 tkts); Runner up: 954 (237 tkts); Treble (i): 4,268 (four tkts); (ii): 4,053 (seven tkts).