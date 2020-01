Anjeze claims Bangalore Oaks

Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd.’s Anjeze (David Egan up), won the Bangalore Oaks, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Jan. 4). The winner is trained by S. Attaollahi.

Egan, who rode confidently, kept her filly third last till 1,400m, then improved to be fifth at 600m, started manoeuvring his mount in the home stretch. Anjeze responded tremendously to the reminders and galloped with giant strides to overtake the leader Speedster, passing the last 100m and won comfortably.

The results:

1. GUMBAZ PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: STROKE OF GENIUS (S. John) 1, Mr Humble (Kiran Rai) 2, Nostradamus (A. Ramu) 3 and Super Gladiator (A. Imran) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 14.45s. ₹35 (w), 14, 14 and 119 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 163, FP: 69, Q: 38, Trinella: 4,258 and 1,825, Exacta: 23,636 and 4,341. Favourite: Mr. Humble. Owner: Mr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. MURDESHWAR PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20: PRINCESS PRIDE (J.H. Arul) 1, Air Force One (Darshan) 2, Amalfi Coast (K. Raghu) 3 and Blackhawk (Srinath) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 08.11s. ₹19 (w), 13, 19 and 31 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 83, FP: 88, Q: 79, Trinella: 873 and 462, Exacta: 2,438 and 789. Favourite: Princess Pride. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. GUMBAZ PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: DARING PRINCE (Trevor) 1, Skyfire (Vaibhav) 2, Debonair (A. Imran) 3 and Genuine Star (Mark) 4. Nk, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 13.61s. ₹20 (w), 13, 13 and 31 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 75, FP: 72, Q: 52, Trinella: 487 and 191, Exacta: 2,070 and 641. Favourite: Daring Prince. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla and Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, Mr. Derrick J. Rego & Mr. Sagar Ishwardas Chordia and Mr. Jehan Jehangir Sataravala. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. KOLAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: TOROSORO (A. Imran) 1, Tokyo Rose (S. John) 2, Sharp Response (Suraj) 3 and Mohican (Nazerul) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and ns. 1m 26.25s. ₹34 (w), 15, 23 and 14 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 63, FP: 293, Q: 153, Trinella: 654 and 167, Exacta: 1,718 and 870. Favourite: Sharp Response. Owner: Mr. Dilip R. Ranka. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. NEW YEAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): SNOWDON (David Allan) 1, Knotty Ash (Antony) 2, Shesmyscript (C. Umesh) 3 and Aeolus (Suraj) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 23.81s. ₹33 (w), 15, 17 and 18 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 54, FP: 188, Q: 116, Trinella: 424 and 161, Exacta: 1,324 and 455. Favourite: Snowdon. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. V.N. Babu and Mr. V. Arjun. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

6. BANGALORE OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o fillies, (Terms):

ANJEZE (Win Legend-Angelique) David Egan 1,

SPEEDSTER (Pinson-Tinkerbell) Srinath 2,

RHAPSODY (Speaking Of Which-Analeah) Leigh Roche 3 and

QUEEN REGNANT (Dean’s Kitten-Aim To Achieve) Donoghue 4.

1, 7 and 2. 2m 31.59s. ₹23 (w), 13, 27 and 14 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 47, FP: 140, Q: 132, Trinella: 340 and 96, Exacta: 2,481 and 2,015. Favourite: Anjeze. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. ESQUIRE STUD STAKES (1,600m), rated 45 to 65: ROMA VICTOR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Lycurgus (Vaibhav) 2, Treasure Striker (I. Chisty) 3 and Corybantic (M. Naveen) 4. Not run: Bluejack. 2, 1-1/4 and 4. 1m 37.60s. ₹46 (w), 27 and 26 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 41, FP: 353, Q: 182, Trinella: 753 and 334, Exacta: 10,339 and 4,431. Favourite: Land Of Liberty. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. CORDON BLEU PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: EKALAVYA (David Allan) 1, Track Striker (Kiran Rai) 2, Mariachi (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Dreams United (R. Marshall) 4. Hd, nk and 1. 1m 39.65s. ₹38 (w), 15, 39 and 13 (p), SHP: 127, THP: 57, FP: 607, Q: 482, Trinella: 1,462 and 499, Exacta: 16,213 and 8,106. Favourite: Mariachi. Owner: Mr. Vasanth Kumar T.S. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

Jackpot: ₹2,880 (216 tkts); Runner-up: 403 (661 tkts); Treble (i): 330 (70 tkts); (ii): 369 (151 tkts).