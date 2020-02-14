Angelino, Snowdon, Prevalent Force and Desert God please

Angelino, Snowdon, Prevalent Force and Desert God pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb 14)

Inner sand:

1000m: Agnar (Arvind) 1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Into The Groove (R. Marshall) 1-7, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Sweet Kiss (Ashok) 46.5. Easy. Affermato (S. Shareef), Fiorenzo (Vaibhav) 45. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: High Priestess (David Allan) 1-32, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Snowdon (David Allan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Mauritania (David Allan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Allabouther (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Here And Now (A. Imran) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Tororosso (Vaibhav), Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved attractively. Prevalent Force (Irvan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display.

1600m: Angelino (R. Marshall) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A pleasing display. Desert God (David Allan) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased.