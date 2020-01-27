Angelino, Impeccable and Handsome please

Angelino, Impeccable and Handsome pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 27).

Inner sand:

1200m: Tutankhamun (S. Hussain) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1000m: Golden Vision (Suraj), Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-14, 600/43. Former moved impressively. Impeccable (Suraj), Caesars Palace (S. Hussain) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh), Lightning Charlie (Manish R) 1-13, 600/43. They moved fluently. Handsome (Suraj), Annalease (Mark) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Dontbreaktherules (Selvaraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Sir Lancelot (R. Marshall) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Angelino (R. Marshall) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand - Jan 26

600m: A 3-y-o (Black Cash - Pouilly Fume) (Chetan K) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Tifanny (Chetan K), Celestial Cloud (David Allan) 1-15, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Aeisir (Arvind K) 1-10, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Excellent Queen (David Egan) 1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Infinite Spirit (David Egan) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Rocky Retreat (Chetan K), Papal Decree (David Allan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They shaped well.

1400m: Je Ne Sais Quoi (Irvan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Worked well. Capital Territory (R. Marshall) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.