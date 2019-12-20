Angelino claims Kabini Cup

Angelino (Trevor up) won the Kabini Cup, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec 20). The winner is owned by Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd and trained by S. Attaollahi.

The results

1. BELOVED PRINCE PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: CANDLELIGHTQUEEN (S. John) 1, Gin Daisy (Rayan) 2, Princeazeem (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Aerospeed (Arvind Kumar) 4. Not run: Regal Force. Lnk, 2 and Nk. 1m 13.49s. ₹41 (w), 14, 31 and 29 (p), SHP: 82, THP: 70, FP: 1,146, Q: 489, Trinella: 8,130 and 3,484, Exacta: 1,03,648. Favourite: Unifier. Owner: Mr. Satish G Kundapur. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

2. CHAMUNDI HILLS PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: PARADISO (Arshad) 1, Amazing Angel (Jagadeesh) 2, Limato (Kiran Rai) 3 and Find (S. John) 4. Lnk, Snk and 2. 1m 27.22s. ₹98 (w), 22, 16 and 15 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 58, FP: 312, Q: 193, Trinella: 1,875 and 774, Exacta: 16,005 and 9,145. Favourite: Limato. Owner: Mrs. Sangita Vashisth. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

3. BELLARY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: PANAMA (I. Chisty) 1, Radiant Treasure (S. Hussain) 2, Lucky Isabella (A. Imran) 3 and Benediction (Zervan) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 13.39s. ₹103 (w), 18, 44 and 14 (p), SHP: 135, THP: 55, FP: 2,236, Q: 2,210, Trinella: 8,737 and 2,808, Exacta: 41,843 and 11,955. Favourite: Varcasva. Owner and trainer: Mr. G. Nityanand. Note: Originally Armin finished fourth, after the Stewards enquiry Armin was disqualified and Benediction was given the fourth place. The revised order as above.

4. KABINI CUP (1,400m), rated 60 & above: ANGELINO (Trevor) 1, Into The Groove (David Allan) 2, Ashwa Raftar (I. Chisty) 3 and Set To Win (M. Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m 24.96s. ₹21 (w), 10, 14 and 49 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 60, FP: 51, Q: 33, Trinella: 722 and 529, Exacta: 5,204 and 1,952. Favourite: Angelino. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. GARDEN CITY TROPHY (2,000m), rated 45 to 65: HERE AND NOW (A. Imran) 1, Streaming Gold (S. John) 2, Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Electra (Trevor) 4. Lnk, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 2m 08.20s. ₹25 (w), 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 41, FP: 49, Q: 32, Trinella: 396 and 200, Exacta: 320 and 100. Favourite: Streaming Gold. Owner: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

6. BELLARY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: ALBERETTA (Vaibhav) 1, Birchwood (Kiran Rai) 2, Wings Of Desire (A. Imran) 3 and Optimisticapproach (R. Manish) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and Nose. 1m 13.03s. ₹83 (w), 22, 22 and 15 (p), SHP: 70, THP: 39, FP: 1,419, Q: 671, Trinella: 16,196 and 2,314, Exacta: 40,633 and 52,243. Favourite: Royal Resolution. Owners: Mr. Gamini Jayaratne & Mr. Amarjeet Singh Narula. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

Jackpot: ₹55,983 (nine tkts); Runner-up: 2,226 (97 tkts); Treble (i): 10,721 (carried over); (ii): 1,126 (25 tkts).