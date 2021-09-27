Angelino, Bernardini, Emelda and Tudor please

Angelino, Bernardini, Emelda and Tudor pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 27).

Outer sand: 600m: Sovereignaire (Farid Ansari) 47.5. Ganton (J. Paswan) 46.

800: Victory Walk (rb), Cavallo Vincente (rb) 1-0, 600/45. They shaped well. Demerara (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-0.5, 600/47. Stride Forever (J. Paswan), Betty Boop (Ajeet Kumar) 58.5, 600/45. They were pushed, former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Tudor (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well.

Inner sand: 600m: Sir Baffert (K.V. Baskar) 41.5. In good shape. Henrietta (Ishwar Singh) 44.5.

800m: Starlight (Ramandeep) 59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Symphony In Style (Ramandeep) 59, 600/45. Easy. Manzoni (rb) 56, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Princess Saaraa (Ishwar Singh) 58, 600/42. Moved under the whip. Benin Bronze (rb), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Star Goddess) (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. They moved well.

1000m: Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu), Divina (Yash Narredu) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Ayur Shakti (Ishwar Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Regal Kid (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Emelda (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Angelino (rb), Bernardini (rb) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/39.5. They pleased. Trending Princess (rb), Country’s Genius (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Latter started three lengths behind and finished a length behind. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Unextended. That’s My Class (Ramandeep) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Pense’e (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. She moved well within herself. Mezcal (C. Umesh) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/45. In fine fettle.

1200m: Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 46. Apsara Star (C. Umesh) 1-25, (1,200-600) 36. Eased up. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Aretha (rb) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Sirona (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Retains form. Arakara (Shahar Babu) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Roka (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/44. In fine trim.