Angelico takes the honours in SI 2000 Guineas

Attaollahi’s Angelico piloted by Akshay Kumar claimed the South India 2000 Guineas the stellar attraction of the races here on Friday (Jan. 7). The winner is the property of M/s. DT Racing & Breeding, Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. Mukul A Sonawala, Mr. Inderraj Anand.

Angelico took a smart jump and was well set in the second position till the last 200m. The colt responded resolutely to Akshay’s urgings to pip long-time leader Blue Origin when close to home.

1. TOP OF THE POPS HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: MAYFLOWER (C. Umesh) 1, Wild Passion (Farid Ansari) 2, Obsession (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 4. 1/2, lnk and 4-1/2. 1m, 14.56s. Owners: Mr. V.C. Narasimha Reddy, Mrs. Malathi Reddy & Mr. Chathapuram Varadarajan Ravin. Trainer Mandanna.

2. SEXY EYES HANDICAP (1,100m), maiden 4-y-o only rated 20 to 45: AMARONE (M.S. Deora) 1, Proposed (P. Sai Kumar) 2, First Empress (Rajendra Singh) 3 and Angel Light (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1/2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 6.69s. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

3. OCEAN TREASURE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SANTA CLARA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Glorious Sunlight (C. Brisson) 2, Protea (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Mezcal (Shane Gray) 4. 4, 1 and 1. 1m, 12.55s. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm, Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy & Mr. Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

4. LANCELOT HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: JUDY BLUE EYES (Yash Narredu) 1, Empress Eternal (Nakhat Singh) 2, Skylight (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Tudor (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1, 1/4 and 3. 1-12.52s. Owner: J.M. Livestock. Trainer: B. Cama.

5. SUNLIGHT HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible): EAGLE PRINCE (Nakhat Singh), Penang (A. Imran Khan) 2, Divina (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Cotton Hall (C. Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, snk and 3/4. 1m, 53.88s. Owner: The estate of Late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): GLORIOUS GRACE (C. Umesh) 1, Single Malt (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Sinatra (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Rubirosa (Shane Gray) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and snk. 1m, 14.08s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. SOUTH INDIA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. II), (1,600m), 4-y-o (Terms): ANGELICO (Win Legend-For An Angel) Akshay Kumar 1, ALL ATTRACTIVE (Excellent Art-Balmoral Castle) Shane Gray 2, BLUE ORIGIN (Roderic O’Connor-Messalina) Suraj Narredu 3 and KNOTTY DANCER (Gusto-Daffodils) Nikhil Naidu 4. Nk, 1 and 1. 1m, 38.29s. Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding, Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. Mukul A Sonawala Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. CHRISTMAS CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms): INDIAN PATRIOT (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 2, Kay Star (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Smart Cadillac (Antony Raj) 4. Lnk, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 12.71s. Owner: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh. Trainer: Rakesh.

9. LANCELOT HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: WIND SYMBOL (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Wakanda (B. Dharshan) 2, Decisive (Shahar Babu) 3and Rhiannon (Sai Vamsi) 4. Not run: Cavallo Vincente. 7-1/4, nk and 1. 1m, 12. 62s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.