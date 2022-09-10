Angel Heart, Undeniable and Conscious Keeper work well

Angel Heart, Undeniable and Conscious Keeper worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 10).

Outer sand: 600m: Santamarina Star (Khet Singh) 47. Easy. Rays Of Sun (S.A. Amit) 42. Fit. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 45.5. Easy. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 44.

1000m: Angel Heart (Khet Singh), Undeniable (rb) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. They moved well. Demesthenes (Khet Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended. Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Arapaho (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Proposed (Khet Singh) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. In good shape.

1200m: Golden Strike (P.S. Kaviraj), Beejay (S. Kamble) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/47. They were easy and level.

Inner sand: 600m: Jawai (rb), Magical Wave (rb) 47. Namak Halaal (rb) 42. Moved freely. Star Of Texas (rb), Babu Vamsee (rb) 45. Shez R Star (rb) 47. Roman Senator (Khet Singh) 48. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 40.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Rubert (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Off Shore Breeze (A.M. Alam) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. In fine condition. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44. Eased up. Big Treasure (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Rhiannon (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Ashwa Dev (K.V. Baskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Pense’e (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Handy.

1200m: Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Dominant (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44. Shaped well. Boltonic (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Trump Baby (S. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Urged. Alexander (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Gingersnap (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Angelino (S.A. Amit), Chaitanya (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.17. They jumped out well, former finished three lengths in front. Fabulous Show (rb), Sheer Elegance (Khet Singh) 1-7.5. They jumped out smartly and finished together. Sporting Spirit (B. Dharshan), Sunny Isles (S. Imran), Wise Don (rb) 1-4.74. They took a level jump and first named finished three lengths ahead. Magical Wish (Koshi Kumar), Three Of A Kind (A.M. Alam) 1-5.59. Former finished well in front.