Andromeda Sky, Ganton, and That’s My Class please

Andromeda Sky, Ganton, and That’s My Class pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 24).

Inner sand: 600m: Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 44. Easy. Star Chieftain (Farid Ansari) 41.5. In fine nick. Pink Pearl (S. Kabdhar) 45. Easy. Star Convey (K. Lakhan) 46.5.

800m: Pragmatic (Muzaffar Alam), Velocity (rb) 59.5, 600/43. Former finished in front. Amaterasu (Azfar Syeed), Star Guitar (Koshi Kumar) 58.5, 600/44.5. They were easy. Queen Justitia (rb), Rosebrook (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/39.5. Fit for the fray. Turf Beauty (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/40. In good condition. Rush More (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Handy.

1000m: Perfect Support (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. Fit. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Roka (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. That’s My Class (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Impressed. Bay Of Naples (Muzaffar Alam), Fine Teak (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former better. Divina (Azfar Syeed) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Shaped well. Santana (rb), 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Grey Twilight (rb), Dream Run (Muzaffar Alam) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Latter moved well. Devils Magic (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Autumn Shower (Muzaffar Alam), Arctic Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Former moved better. Roman Senator (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Star Glitter (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. Unextended.

1200m: Durango (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Strode out well. Dominant (rb), 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Roses In My Dreams (S.J. Sunil) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 44. Oberon (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Moresco (P. Vikram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 800: Ganton (Ajeet Kumar) 56, 600/42. Moved impressively. Avellino (rb), Inkonito (rb) 1-2, 600/47.

Noted on Monday (Aug. 23)

Inner sand: 600m: Gift Of Perfection (rb) 46.5.

800m: Moresco (rb) 59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (-) 59.5, 600/44.5. Handy.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar), Cape Cod (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. Former finished four lengths in front. Country’s Genius (rb), Star Guitar (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Chanakya (rb), Vulture (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Dean’s Grey (Azfar Syeed), Epistoiary (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Country’s Moon (rb), Star Of Texas (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Princess Sasha (rb), Charliez Angel ( rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Latter finished a length in front.

1200m: Historian (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/44. Strode out well. Starlight (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Joanna (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

Outer sand: 800m: Ocarina (rb) 1-3, 600/46.5. Easy. Radical Review (Nikhil Naidu) 1-0, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Decisive (Ajeet Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Blue Patent (Shahar Babu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46. Pushed. Betty Boop (Ajeet Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45. Extended.

Gate Practice: 1000m: Song Of Glory (Inayat), Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 1-8. They jumped out well. Royal Symphony (R. Rupesh), Regal Kid (Azfar Syeed) 1-8. They took a good jump. Sea Script (Nikhil Naidu) 1-7. Jumped out well. Sir Baffert (K. Lakhan), Hope And Glory (rb), Carnoustie (rb) 1-3.5. Sir Baffert was the pick. Stillwater (Shahar Babu), Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10.5. They jumped out well. Azeria (Azfar Syeed), Samdaniya (Koshi Kumar), Brilliant Script (rb) 1-5.8. Trio took a good jump.


