Andorra, Alexander, Preakness, Cape Wickham, Bohemian Grandeur and Amore please

ADVERTISEMENT

Andorra, Alexander, Preakness, Cape Wickham, Bohemian Grandeur and Amore pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 800m: Jungledreams (rb) Royal Baron (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Martingale (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. Extended. Multicrown (S. Kabdhar), Multiwave (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Dear Lady (Yash Narredu) 56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended.

1000m: Be Calm (S.A. Amit) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44. Cheval Blanc (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Fit. Rubirosa (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Alexander (rb), Preakness (Yash Narredu) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Maintains form. La Jefa (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Extended. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alm) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In good shape. A 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire (S.A. Amit), Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. They ended level. Anatolia (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Pushed in the last part. A 2-y-o (Dali - Ice Fantasy) (S. Kabdhar), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Somethingabouther) (S.A. Amit) 1-14.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They worked well.

1200m: Andorra (Yash Narredu) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Marshall (S. A. Amit) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 600m: Succession (Yash Narredu) 39. He moved well within himself. A 2-y-o (Dali - Adlicia) (P. Sai Kumar), a 2-y-o (Dali Legendofthephoenix) (rb) 43.5. Undeniable (rb) 46.5. Winraise (rb) 44.5. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Kinky Boots) (rb) 47.5.

800m: Catelyn (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Gods Plan (Khet Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Windsor Walk (rb) 57, 600/43. In good condition. Gatlin (S. Imran) 56, 600/44. Fit. Divina (C. Brisson) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Ignition (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Lebua (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/43.5. Renegade (rb), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 58, 600/43.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Sinai) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Sheer Class) (rb), 1-3, 600/47.5. Albinus (Yash Narredu) 58, 600/44.5. Easy. Big Treasure (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Romualdo (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Durango (Ishwar Singh) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.Easy. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Thunderbay) (Ishwar Sing) 1-11, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Well in hand. Star Romance (rb) 1-13. Eased up. Beauregard (S. Imran)1-10, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Extended. Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Little Wonder (S. Imran), Mystify (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (rb), Excellent Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Right Move (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Angelino (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Imperial Verse) (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. The Sting (Ishwar Singh), Amore (rb) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41.5. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished a length in front.

1200m: Carnoustie (Iashwar Singh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Wakeful (Ishwar Singh) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Bohemian Grandeur (Farhan Alam), Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Abilitare (Ishwar Singh), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) ( S. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. They were easy.