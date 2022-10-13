Andorra, Alexander, Preakness, Cape Wickham, Bohemian Grandeur and Amore please

CHENNAI:
October 13, 2022 17:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Andorra, Alexander, Preakness, Cape Wickham, Bohemian Grandeur and Amore pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 800m: Jungledreams (rb) Royal Baron (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Martingale (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. Extended. Multicrown (S. Kabdhar), Multiwave (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Dear Lady (Yash Narredu) 56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended.

1000m: Be Calm (S.A. Amit) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44. Cheval Blanc (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Fit. Rubirosa (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Alexander (rb), Preakness (Yash Narredu) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Maintains form. La Jefa (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Extended. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alm) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In good shape. A 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire (S.A. Amit), Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. They ended level. Anatolia (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Pushed in the last part. A 2-y-o (Dali - Ice Fantasy) (S. Kabdhar), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Somethingabouther) (S.A. Amit) 1-14.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They worked well.

1200m: Andorra (Yash Narredu) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Marshall (S. A. Amit) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Moved well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 600m: Succession (Yash Narredu) 39. He moved well within himself. A 2-y-o (Dali - Adlicia) (P. Sai Kumar), a 2-y-o (Dali Legendofthephoenix) (rb) 43.5. Undeniable (rb) 46.5. Winraise (rb) 44.5. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Kinky Boots) (rb) 47.5.

800m: Catelyn (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Gods Plan (Khet Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Windsor Walk (rb) 57, 600/43. In good condition. Gatlin (S. Imran) 56, 600/44. Fit. Divina (C. Brisson) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Ignition (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Lebua (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/43.5. Renegade (rb), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 58, 600/43.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Sinai) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Sheer Class) (rb), 1-3, 600/47.5. Albinus (Yash Narredu) 58, 600/44.5. Easy. Big Treasure (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1000m: Romualdo (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Durango (Ishwar Singh) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.Easy. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Thunderbay) (Ishwar Sing) 1-11, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Well in hand. Star Romance (rb) 1-13. Eased up. Beauregard (S. Imran)1-10, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Extended. Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Little Wonder (S. Imran), Mystify (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (rb), Excellent Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Right Move (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Angelino (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Imperial Verse) (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. The Sting (Ishwar Singh), Amore (rb) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41.5. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished a length in front.

1200m: Carnoustie (Iashwar Singh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Wakeful (Ishwar Singh) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Bohemian Grandeur (Farhan Alam), Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Abilitare (Ishwar Singh), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) ( S. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. They were easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app