Anastasia obliges in Rose Hill Gardens Handicap

September 10, 2022 19:02 IST

Anastasia (M.S. Deora up) won the Rose Hill Gardens Handicap, the feature event of the races here on Saturday (Sept. 10). The winner is owned by M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah & Mr. Suresh G. Advani and trained by D. Narredu.

1. BUSAN HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: MYSTICAL MAGICIAN (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Marshall (S. Kamble) 2, Dancing Queen (Inayat) 3 and Maranello (Nazerul Alam) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 14.81s. Owners: Mr. Gundala Suryanarayana & Mr. Subash M. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

2. SARATOGA HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: ILLUSTRIOUS RULER (Farid Ansari) 1, Augusta (Akshay Kumar) 2, Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam) 3 and Wise Don (B. Dharshan) 4. 4-3/4, 1 and 2-1/2. 1m, 14.07s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. WOODBINE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: SHIVARATRI (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Henrietta ( S. Kamble) 2, Stern Maiden (Ram Nandan) 3 and Zucardi (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3, 1-3/4 and snk. 1m, 05s. Owner: Mr. AL. Murugappan. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. SMART CHIEFTAIN PLATE(Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ANDORRA (A. Sandesh) 1, Berrettini (Akshay Kumar) 2, Angavai (Nazerul Alam) 3 and Dancing Grace (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 3, 5 and 5-3/4. 1m, 6.00s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

5. SMART CHIEFTAIN PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SLAINTE (A. Sandesh) 1, Royal Monarch (Nakhat Singh) 2, Lady Luck (Khet Singh) 3 and Current View (C. Brisson) 4. 1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 5.79s. Owner: M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. ASCOT HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: GOLDEN MARINA (Khet Singh) 1, Annexed (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Tudor (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Lordship (Koshi Kumar) 4. 3-3/4, lnk and 1. 1m, 12.95s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

7. ROSE HILL GARDENS HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Outstation horses eligible): ANASTASIA (M.S. Deora) 1, Karadeniz (Farid Alnsari) 2, Night Hunt (Khet Singh) 3 and Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 12.47s. Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah & M. Suresh G Advani. Trainer: D. Narredu.

8. MOUNT EVEREST PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms): KAY STAR (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Prince Purple (Akshay Kumar) 2, Choice (Nazerul Alam) 3 and Kings Walk (P. Sai Kumar) 4. not run Remediesofspring. 1-1/2, 4 and 1. 1m, 13.30s. Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. Rakesh Bathra. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

9. SARATOGA HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: CARTEL (M.S. Deora) 1, Senora Bianca (Khet Singh) 2, Mezcal (A. Sandesh) 3 and Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 4. Not run: Right Move. Owners: Mr. S. Ganapathy, Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan, Mr. S. Vijaynambi & Mr. S. Shanker Narayanan. Trainer: Mandanna.