Anastasia, Musanda, Sunny Isles, Jawai and La Jefa impress

September 04, 2022 18:12 IST

Anastasia, Musanda, Sunny Isles, Jawai and La Jefa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept. 4).

Outer sand: 600m: Abilitare (rb) 42.5. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 47.

800m: Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. Moved on tight reigns.

1000m: Maranello (rb), Fiat Justitia (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Skylight (Khet Singh), Choice (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Anastasia (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.5, 800/51.5, 600/40. An excellent display. Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Magical Wave (rb), Angavai (Khet Singh) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Latter finished a length in front. Mayflower (rb), Welcome Chakkaram (rb) 1-12, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They were eased up. Chaitanya (Farhan Alam), Magical Wish (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. Latter started six lengths behind and finished level. Amore (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Little Wonder (Koshi Kumar), The Sting (rb) 1-15. They were eased up in the straight.

1200m: Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Moved freely. Sunny Isles (Khet Singh), Jawai (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. They pleased.

Inner sand: 600m: Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 41. Easy. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 41.5. Handy. Queen Of Fame (rb) 44. Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar) 42. Unextended. Succession (P.S. Kaviraj) 40. Fit. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 40. Well in hand.

800m: Musanda (rb), Ignorance Is Bliss (rb) 50, 600/37.5. Former showed out. Wood Art (Khet Singh) 55, 600/40. Worked well. Oberon 57.5, 600/44. Easy. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 52.5, 600/39.5. Fit for the fray. Full Of Surprise (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 53, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Boltonic (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Vulcanic (S. Kamble), Military Regiment (P.S. Kaviraj) 55, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5.

1000m: The Rebel (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/43.5. Handy. Storm Flag (Manikandan) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Shaped well. God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Rajputana (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Raisina (S. Kamble), Windermere (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Former finished a length in front. Katahdin (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. She moved well within herself. Suparakiga (Manikandan) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Trending Princess (rb), Radiant Joy (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together. Turf Beauty (rb) 1-16.5, 8001-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44.5. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Renegade (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. 1200m: Desert Storm (Manikandan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Zaneta (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well. 1400m: La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. In great heart.