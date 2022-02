Anastasia, Easy Rider, Catalyst and Admiral Shaw impress

CHENNAI:

11 February 2022 19:12 IST

Anastasia, Easy Rider, Catalyst and Admiral Shaw impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 11).

Outer sand: 800m: King Louis (P. Vikram) 57, 600/41. In fine nick.

1000m: Innisbrook (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved well.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Commander (Shyam Kumar) 41.5. Easy. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Well in hand. Propahlady (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. Worked well. Autumn Shower (rb), Wood Art (rb) 43. War Chieftain (K.V. Baskar) 47.5. Queens Hall (rb) 43.5. Easy. Star Ranking (Aman) 43.

800m: Arapaho (rb) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/43. Shaped well. Ocean Love (Aman), Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 59, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Rubert (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Glorious Vision (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (rb) 1-2, 600/47. A 3-y-o (Pinson - Premier Perfection) (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Spirit Of Zion (M.S. Deora), Queen Of Fame (Indrajeet Kumar) 58, 600/44. They were extended and finished level. Historian (rb) 57, 600/42. Handy.

1000m: Streek (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Catalyst (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/54, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Bohemian Star (Shyam Kumar), Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-14, 800/56, 600/40.5. They moved neck and neck. Star Lap (N. Jodha), Magic Moment (M.S. Deora) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy and level. Heidmar (N. Jodha) 1-14, 800/59, 600/42.5. Unextended. Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar), Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40.5. They moved together. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up. Choir (Ramandeep) 1-10.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Eased up. Anastasia (Yash Narredu) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Pleased. Koh E Tuur (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44. In good shape. Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson), Majestic Wind (Sai Vamsi) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. They moved impressively. Dancing Grace (Inayat) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Sir Baffert (Santosh G) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Kay Star (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Babu Vamsee (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Angel Heart (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Gangster (Joseph), Django (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. They impressed. Walking Brave (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Rajputana (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Fit.

1200m: Bella Amor (Shyam Kumar), Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Handy. Soul Message (Shahar Babu), God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Easy Rider (Joseph) 1-23, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Mock Race: 1200m: Star Elegant (Shaliyar Khan), Star Proof (Aman), Chapmans Square (Shahar Babu) 1-16.57. Star Elegant won by a distance.