Anastasia, Amore, Speed Air, Royal Monarch, Chaitanya and Carnoustie excel

Anastasia, Amore, Speed Air, Royal Monarch, Chaitanya and Carnoustie excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 5).

Outer sand: 600m: Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 45.5. Easy.

800m: A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Vanity Fair) (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. They finished together. Priceless Treasure (Farhan Alam) 57, 600/44. In good condition.

1000m: Speed Air (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved better and finished a length in front. Big Treasure (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Worked well.

1200m: Alexander (rb), Great Spirit (Yash Narredu) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished a length in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Right Move (rb) 43. Easy. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Kenny Boots) (rb) 48. Winraise (rb) 44.5. Easy. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 47. Easy.

800m: Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/41. Moved well. Eyes Of Falcon (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/43. Fit. Skylight (R. Manish) 58, 600/43. Handy. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Gallantry (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They were easy. Cairo (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Blackjack) (rb), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Fire Streak) (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Serenity Princess (rb), Empress Royal (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Angavai (R. Manish), Kundavai (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They finished together. Amore (rb) 1-6, 800/54.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Rubert (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Impressed. Anastasia (Yash Narredu) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. In great heart. Wakeful (S. Imran) 1-8, 800/56, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Prince Of Windsor (rb), Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Kings Show (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Ziana (B. Dharshan), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Mercedes) (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. They are in good shape. Dear Lady (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Shifting Power - Brunetta) (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Classic Remark (K.V. Baskar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Albinus (Yash Narredu) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/47. Eased up. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.

1200m: Sea Script (rb), Single Malt (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43. They were eased up. Feni (rb), Magnetism (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. Beauregard (S. Imran) 1-30.5, (1200-600) Eased up. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 44.5. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Chaitanya (K.V. Baskar), Carnoustie (S. Imran) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/55, 600/42. They pleased. Gatlin (S. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. In fine shape.

Noted on Tuesday Oct. 4.

Outer sand: 600m: Jungle Dream (rb), Multicrown (rb) 44. They were easy and level. Asgardia (rb) 45. Easy.

800m: Royal Pearl (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Niggled. Masterpiece (rb), Royal Baron (rb) 57, 600/43. They finished level. Thomas Hardy (Khet Singh) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Lebua (Khet Singh) 1-0, 600/45.

1000m: Demesthenes (Khet Singh) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Handy. A 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire), Multiwave (S.A. Amit) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. They shaped well. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ultrasonic) (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Light Of Magic) (B. Dharshan) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/44. They finished together. Windsor Walk (M.S. Deora) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Cynosure (Khet Singh), Arapaho (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. They moved together.

Inner sand: 600m: Jawai (rb) 44. Easy. King Roger (rb) 47. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Thunderbay) (rb) 47.5. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 42.5. Extended. Golden Streak (rb) 44. Star Of Texas (rb) 43. Pushed. Pacific (A.M. Tograllu) 47.5. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Blackjack) (rb), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Fire Streak) (rb) 47.

800m: Sporting Spirit (rb) 58, 600/43. Fit. Supreme Dance (rb) 59, 600/45. Moved freely. Memory Lane (rb)1-0, 600/47. Easy. Royal Monarch (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 59, 600/45. Easy. Ms Boss (A.M. Alam) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Chaitanya (rb) 57.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Emperor Ashoka (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-3, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Annexed (S.A. Amit) 53, 600/38. In fine trim.

1000m: Sir Baffert (L.A. Rozario), Electric (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. Former finished half a length in front. Wakefull (L.A. Rozario) 1-7, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Aretha (A.M. Alam) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/38. Impressed. Perfect Blend (rb), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Eternal Engel) (A.M. Tograllu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. A fit pair. Esteva (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Eased up. Hope And Glory (L.A. Rozario) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Proposed (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Easy. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Daiyamondo (rb), Protea (rb) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former moved better and finished four lengths ahead. Divina (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Easy. Henrietta (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Magical Wish (S. Imran) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Unextended. Little Wonder (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. In good shape. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Nifty) (S. Imran), Carnoustie (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Platini (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (S. Imran), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They were eased up.

1200m: Musanda (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Red Sea (S.A. Amit), Renzaccio (K.V. Baskar) 1-11.31. They took a level jump and the former finished well in front. Royal Eminence (Farhan Alam), Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-8.30. Latter jumped out well. Namak Halaal (A.M. Tograllu), Soul Message (Khet Singh), Rajputana (rb), Ignition (rb) 1-4.13. Namak Halaal who took a smart jump was the pick. Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari), Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh) 1-3.39. Both jumped out well. Storm Breaker (rb), Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.31. They jumped out well and ended level.