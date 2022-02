Amyra on top in feature event

Hyderabad:

04 February 2022 19:33 IST

Trainer L D’Silva’s Amyra (Afroz Khan astride) won the G. Vasudeva Reddy Memorial Cup, the chief event of Friday’s (Feb. 4) races. The winner is owned by Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka.

1. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): ASHWA MOROCCO (Antony Raj) 1, Bellagio (Akshay Kumar) 2, Barbet (S.S. Tanwar) 3 and Merinda (R. Ajinkya) 4. 4, 2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 5.61s. ₹29 (w), 13, 10 and 34 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 79, SHW: 27 and 10, FP: 65, Q: 19, Tanala: 642. Favourite: Bellagio. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

2. JANGAON PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): TRUE ICON (Gaurav Singh) 1, Great Guns (R. Ajinkya) 2, Carlisle (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Jack Daniel (Nakhat Singh) 4. 5-1/4, 2 and 3. 1m, 12.64s. ₹13 (w), 11, 20 and 13 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 46, SHW: 10 and 62, FP: 96, Q: 99, Tanala: 223. Favourite: True Icon. Owners: Kunwar Digivjay Singh Shekhawat & Mr. D.B. Poornima Chowdary. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

3. FALAKNUMA CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): NOLAN (R. Ajinkya) 1, Mireya (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Quality Warrior (Md. Ismail) 3 and Indie (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3, Sh and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.66s. ₹27 (w), 13, 21 and 16 (p). SHP: 61, THP: 43, SHW: 13 and 63, FP: 216, Q: 196, Tanala: 1,685. Favourite: Indie. Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. RANGAREDDY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): RHYTHM SELECTION (Md. Ismail) 1, Sun Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 2, Hashtag (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Royal Pal (Abhay Singh) 4. 4-1/4, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.34s. ₹67 (w), 24, 20 and 14 (p). SHP: 52, THP: 52, SHW: 41 and 30, FP: 310, Q: 200, Tanala: 1,298. Favourite: Sun Dancer. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

Note: N R I Blue (Rafique Sk. up) stopped galloping near the 100m and did not participate.

5. FALAKNUMA CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CHAR EK CHAR (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Southern Act (Abhay Singh) 2, Paladino (Afroz Khan) 3 and Sye Ra (G. Naresh) 4. Nose, Head and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.47s. ₹73 (w), 17, 17 and 21 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 58, SHW: 29 and 10, FP: 653, Q: 309, Tanala: 5,630. Favourite: Pacific Command. Owner: Mr. Meraj Ahmed Khan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

6. RANGAREDDY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SANDOWN PARK (Afroz Khan) 1, Thunder Road (Akshay Kumar) 2, Dunkirk (Surya Prakash) 3 and Sacred Lamp (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Bedford. 1/2, 1-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 12.84s. ₹411 (w), 63, 10 and 23 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 69, SHW: 127 and 14, FP: 2,234, Q: 460, Tanala: 9,280. Favourite: Thunder Road. Owners: Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L D’Silva.

7. G. VASUDEVA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): AMYRA (Afroz Khan) 1, Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 2, Menilly (Santosh Raj) 3 and Shazam (D.S. Deora) 4. 2, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 12.18s. ₹189 (w), 38, 16 and 22 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 63, SHW: 18 and 58, FP: 958, Q: 391, Tanala: 5,725. Favourite: Lifes Song. Owners: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L D’Silva.

8. MANCHERIAL PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): HIP HOP (C.P. Bopanna) 1, Blazing Jupiter (Deepak Singh) 2, Loch Stella (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Rhine (B.R. Kumar) 4. Nose, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 13.52s. ₹209 (w), 71, 14 and 12 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 57, SHW: 123 and 23, FP: 3,072, Q: 917, Tanala: 7,351. Favourite: Blazing Jupiter. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Jackpot: 100% ₹5,36,902 (c/o).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 4,109 (12 tkts.), (ii) 1,28, 169 (c/o).

Treble: (i) 329 (168 tkts.), (ii) 1,543 (26 tkts.), (iii) 96,379 (c/o).