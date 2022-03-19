Amreli wins S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup

Ramesh Rangarajan, Steward and Managing Committee Member of Madras Race Club and Director of KSL Media Limited, left, handing over the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup to the owner of Amreli Rajan Aggarwal, second from right, as BTC chairman K. Uday Eswaran, trainer S. Padmanabhan, and winning jockey Ranjeet Singh look on. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Mr. Rajan Aggarwal’s Amreli (Ranjeet S up), won the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (March 19). The winner is trained by S. Padmanabhan.

1. HINDON PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: STRIKING POINT (Darshan) 1, Smile Around (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Lightning Charlie (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Impeccable (Suraj Narredu) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m, 07.35s. ₹58 (w), 20, 24 and 46 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 85, FP: 586, Q: 535, Trinella: 6,008 and 2,575, Exacta: 15,259 and 2,452. Favourite: Impeccable. Owners: Mr. N. Prem Kumar, Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda, Mr. M. Sreeram Murthy and Mr. V. Lokanath. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

2. YAGACHI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: LIVISILLA (Suraj Narredu) 1, In A Breeze (Antony) 2, Aferpi (Sai Vamshi) 3 and Eco Friendly (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Shd, 4-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 38.76s. ₹33 (w), 14, 13 and 34 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 71, FP: 67, Q: 20, Trinella: 337 and 240, Exacta: 1,194 and 470. Favourite: In A Breeze. Owner: Mr. Saurabh Jetli. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. CATHERINE FALLS PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: KENSINGTON COURT (Trevor) 1, Belvedere (Akshay K) 2, Striking Memory (Darshan) 3 and Good Time Indeed (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Scribbling Hooper, Remontoir and Rudram. 1-3/4, 6-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 26.88s. ₹11 (w), 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 18, THP: 35, FP: 23, Q: 22, Trinella: 68 and 39, Exacta: 142 and 68. Favourite: Kensington Court. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): AMRELI (Ranjeet S) 1, Roudy (Oliver Richard) 2, Appsara (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Nikolina (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.27s. ₹268 (w), 47, 18 and 16 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 45, FP: 2,831, Q: 982, Trinella: 13,626 and 2,920, Exacta: 41,363. Favourite: Empire Of Dreams. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. SIRIMANE FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: THOUSAND WORDS (Akshay K) 1, Anakin (L.A. Rozario) 2, Jokshan (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Cherokee Moon (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, 3 and 3/4. 1m, 13.50s. ₹26 (w), 11, 58 and 17 (p), SHP: 242, THP: 52, FP: 594, Q: 586, Trinella: 3,376 and 796, Exacta: 30,280 and 6,488. Favourite: Thousand Words. Owner: Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

6. HINDON PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: DOMINA (S. John) 1, Amazonite (Shreyas S) 2, Habanero (Mark) 3 and Aircraft (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Red Lucifer. 1-1/2, 1 and Nose. 1m, 07.93s. ₹35 (w), 14, 16 and 52 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 99, FP: 230, Q: 94, Trinella: 4,059 and 1,595, Exacta: 2,655 and 818. Favourite: Aircraft. Owners: Mrs. Pallavi Vivek Rao, Mr. C.N. Shashikiran, Mr. AVM K. Shanmugam and Mr. Raoul Prem Menon. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹15,500 (three tkts.); runner-up: 2,214 (nine tkts.); treble (i): 474 (nine tkts.); (ii): 8,405 (one tkt.).