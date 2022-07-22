Races

Amreli, Siege Perilous and Adela impress

Amreli, Siege Perilous and Adela impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 22).

Outer sand:

600m: Jake (rb) 45.5. Easy. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Beldona (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Adela (Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Note. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Dragon’s Gold (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Retains form. Amreli (Ranjeet) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively. Garamond (Anjar) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Pleased.

1400m: Turkoman (Akram), Drums Of War (Shinde) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fit pair.

1600m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Inexhaustible (Ashok), Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Riveting (Shreyas) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. First named pleased. Zehnaseeb (Hindu S) 1-39, (1,400-600) 58. Jumped out well. Bruce Almighty (Nazerul), Good Time Indeed (Sai Vamsi) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

Noted on July 21:

Outer sand: 1200m: Flying Quest (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well.


