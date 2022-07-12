Amreli, Salento, Capriati, The Sovereign Orb, Sadler’s Legacy and Clever Hans impress

July 12, 2022 18:00 IST

Amreli, Salento, Capriati, The Sovereign Orb, Sadler’s Legacy and Clever Hans impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Aircraft (Srinath) 42. Worked well. Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 42.5. In fine trim. Crown Consort (Suraj) 42. Pleased. Star Domination (Shinde) 41.5. Strode out well. Alpha Domino (Bhawani) 44.5. Easy. India Strong (N.S Parmar) 43. Moved well. Absara Star (Hindu S) 42.5. Strode out well. Grey Channel (P.S. Chouhan) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Beldona (rb) 42. In fine shape. Blazing Engine (S.K. Paswan) 45.5. Easy. Moving Ahead (Akshay K) 45. Easy.

1000m: Unyielding (Ajinkya) 1-12, 600/42. In fine trim. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-9.5, 600/39. A fine display. Mystic Eye (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Moved well. Michigan Melody (Srinath) 1-15, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Golden Ring (Kiran N), King Pompous (M. Naveen) 1-14.5, 600/43. A fit pair. Forever (Yash), Sheer Bliss (Saddam H) 1-15, 600/43. They finished together. Eternal Princess (Yash) 1-10, 600/42.5. Strode out well. See My Heels (M. Naveen) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani), Kirkines (N.S. Parmar) 1-13, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Memoriter (Chethan K), Knotty City (Asbar) 1-11, 600/40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Queenstown (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. In fine condition. English Bay (Mark), Forty Niner (Tousif K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They finished together. Four Wheel Drive (Srinath) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Strode out well. Star Glory (Kiran N) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Retains from. Clever Hans (Vishal B) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. Karanveer (Vishal B) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Sadler’s Lagacy (Yash) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40. Moved fluently. Roman Power (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved impressively. Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine fettle. Forseti (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Belvedere (Rayan), Harmonia (Aliyar) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved well. Capriati (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A good display. Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Retains form. Embosom (P.S. Chouhan), Mitsuro (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Southern Power (Nazerul), Hukum (Aliyar) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former moved better.

1400m: Salento (Srinath) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/42. Moved fluently. Blues Ballad (Akshay K), Ripple N Storm (Ashok) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 1-43, (1,400-600) 56.5. Easd up. Lagarde (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved attractively. Supernatural (P. Trevor), The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Roudy (Srinath), Alexis Zorba (Rajesh B) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Rhapsody In Green (Dhebe) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1600m: Lake Tahoe (Ajinkya) 1-58, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:1200m: The Advisor (Arvind K), Don’s Den (G. Vivek) `1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths in front. Sky Princess (Chethan K), The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Imperial Power (Suraj), Dedicated Boy (Yash) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former showed out. Mighty Punch (Kiran N), Love (M. Naveen) 1-29, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Capital Gain (Mark), Xiomara (Tousif K) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished well ahead. She’s Superb (S.K. Paswan) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Kallu Sakkare (Chethan K) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly.