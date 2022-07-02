Amreli for Juvenile Sprinters’ Million

Amreli, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Juvenile Sprinters’ Million (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 2). False rails (width about 9.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SUPERVITE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Ozark (1) T.S. Jodha 61.5, 2. Baroness (4) Rajesh K 61, 3. Apollo Light (3) S. Saqlain 60.5, 4. Don’s Den (5) G. Vivek 60, 5. Mega Success (10) Ikram A 60, 6. The Omega man (2) Saddam H 59.5, 7. Jersey Legend (9) Salman K 58.5, 8. Beldona (8) Arvind K 58, 9. Zehnaseeb (6) Darshan 56.5 and 10. Star Citizen (7) Kirtish B 54.5.

1. DON’S DEN, 2. BELDONA, 3. OZARK

2. FANTABULOUS KING PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Dedicated Boy (3) Kiran N 56, 2. Stormy Ocean (8) Ajinkya 56, 3. Urban Borbon (1) N.S. Parmar 56, 4. Impiana (10) Vivek 54.5, 5. Inyouwebelieve (6) Trevor 54.5, 6. Peridot (7) Likith 54.5, 7. Silver Canyon (11) Akshay K 54.5, 8. Solid Power (9) Darshan 54.5, 9. Stormwatch (12) Hindu S 54.5, 10. Sweet Talk (5) K. Nazil 54.5, 11. The Sound Of Music (2) Arvind K 54.5 and 12. Tripitaka (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. INYOUWEBELIEVE, 2. STORMY OCEAN, 3. TRIPITAKA

3. NAWAB M ARSHAD ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 80 & above, 3-30: 1. Bellator (3) Trevor 61, 2. Taimur (1) Bhawani S 57.5, 3. Truly Epic (6) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Automatic (5) P.S. Chouhan 57, 5. Sea Of Cortez (2) P.P. Dhebe 50 and 6. The Bawaji (4) N.S. Parmar 50.

1. BELLATOR, 2. TAIMUR

4. JUVENILE SPRINTERS’ MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Ballerina (2) Suraj 57, 2. O Hansini (5) Trevor 57, 3. Ayr (3) N.S. Parmar 55.5, 4. Kay Star (6) Ashhad A 55.5, 5. Amreli (4) Sandesh 54 and 6. Artemis Ignacia (1) Akshay K 54.

1. AMRELI, 2. O HANSINI

5. AKHAL-TEKE PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Green Channel (4) J.H. Arul 61.5, 2. Pissarro (6) Trevor 61.5, 3. Silvarius (8) Suraj 61, 4. Siege Perilous (3) Akshay K 58.5, 5. Peluche (7) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 6. Starry Wind (1) Shreyas S 55.5, 7. Success (2) Hindu S 51.5 and 8. Towering Presence (5) P.P. Dhebe 51.5.

1. PISSARRO, 2. SUCCESS, SILVARIUS

6. LADY GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Polished Girl (2) Suraj 62, 2. Yukan (5) Srinath 60.5, 3. La Reina (4) Sandesh 59, 4. Nikolina (8) Akshay K 58.5, 5. Wild Emperor (7) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Singhsaab (1) Kirtish B 56, 7. Twilight Fame (3) Rajesh K 54 and 8. Impeccable (6) Vinod Shinde 53.

1. POLISHED GIRL, 2. NIKOLINA, 3. YUKAN

7. SUPERVITE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30: 1. Debonair (9) Md. Aliyar 62.5, 2. Elite Agent (4) Rajesh K 62.5, 3. Emeraldo (—) (—) 62.5, 4. Port Of Beauty (2) S. Shareef 62, 5. Red Lucifer (6) Salman K 61.5, 6. Altair (7) Arvind K 61, 7. The Intruder (5) Chetan K 60.5, 8. Cinco De Mayo (1) Mark 60, 9. Comeonson (3) S. Saqlain 58.5 and 10. Speaking Of Skies (8) Rayan 57.

1. RED LUCIFER, 2. PORT OF BEAUTY, 3. ALTAIR

Day’s best: AMRELI

Double: BELLATOR — POLISHED GIRL

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.