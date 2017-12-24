Amorous White wins chief event

Amorous White (Akshay Kumar up) won the R. Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup, the chief event of the races here on December 24. A. Vatsalya trains the winner.

1. Malvado Plate (Div. I) (Cat. III) 1400m: REUNION (Akshay Kumar) 1, Jumeira Express (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Aerofoil (G. Naresh) 3, Raja Hindustani (F. Sweeney) 4. 3-3/4, 7-1/4, 3-1/4. 1m 28.10s. ₹7 (w), 6, 6 and 7 (p). FP: 30, SHP: 23, Q: 21, Tanala: 97. Favourite: Reunion. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: R.H. Sequeria.

2. Flirting Vision Plate (Div. I) (Cat. III) 1100m: DEAR FRIEND (C.P. Boppanna) 1, Ashwini (P. Koushik) 2, Moon Walker (Akshay Kumar) 3, Naamdhari (K. Sai Kiran) 4. Nk, 1/4 l, 2-3/4. 1m 08.48s. ₹15 (w), 6, 8 and 8 (p). FP: 59, SHP: 26, Q: 45, Tanala: 163. Favourite: Moon Walker. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

3. Malvado Plate (Div. II) (Cat. III) 1400m: LADY ADMIRAL (G. Naresh) 1, Dean’s Gal (B.R. Kumar) 2, Silver Dollar (Deepak S) 3, Island Queen (P. Ajeeth K.) 4. 2-3/4, 12, Hd. 1m 29.23s. ₹40 (w), 9, 16 and 10 (p). FP: 1205, SHP: 57, Q: 634, Tanala: 4511. Favourite: Turf Legend. Owner: Mr. K. Krishna Kumar. Trainer: K.V. Srinivas.

4. Sardar Mohan Singh Bagga Memorial Cup (Div. II) (Cat. II), 1100m: STARLIGHT (G. Naresh) 1, Southern Promise (S.S. Tanwar) 2, Vancouver (F. Sweeney) 3, Highly Acclaimed (N.S. Parmar) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4, 1/4. 1m 06.98s. ₹35 (w), 10, 8 and 12 (p). FP: 226, SHP: 17, Q: 73, Tanala: 2355. Favourite: Highly Acclaimed. Owner: Mr. Ch Naga Nancharayya. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

5. Flirting Vision Plate (Div II) (Cat III), 1100m: SIR LEGEND (Akshay Kumar) 1, Romantic Fire (Ajit Singh) 2, Time To Climb (P.K. Gaddam) 3, Dublin (N. Rawal) 4. 1/2, 1/4, 2-3/4. lm 08.37s. ₹10 (w), 7, 12 and 32 (p). FP: 101, SHP: 50, Q: 98, Tanala: 1659. Favourite: Sir Legend. Owner: Mr. S.A. Shehzad Abbas. Trainer: S. Abbas.

6. Sardar Mohan Singh Bagga Memorial Cup (Div I) (Cat II), 1100m: DREAM GIRL (N. Rawal) 1, Ans Ans Ans (Aneel) 2, Royal Dynamite (Md Ismail) 3, Newport (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 1-1/2, sh.hd, 1/4. lm 07.27s. ₹211 (w), 27, 8 and 10 (p). FP: 3607, SHP: 24, Q: 1264, Tanala: 5812. Favourite: Newport. Owners: M/s K.S.V. Prasad Raju, M. Sudheer Reddy & Sharath Chandra Reddy Malipedhi. Trainer: Prasad R.

7. R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup (Cat I), 1200m: AMOROUS WHITE (Akshay Kumar) 1, King Of Pop (Nakhat Singh) 2, Chase Your Dreams (N.S. Parmar) 3, Ambitious Approach (Kunal Bunde) 4. 3/4, 3/4, sh.hd. 1m 12.97s. ₹17 (w), 8, 10 and 10 (p). FP: 107, SHP: 31, Q: 62, Tanala: 267. Favourite: Ambitious Approach. Owner: Mr. M.P. Anata Vatsalya. Trainer: A. Vatsalya.

8. Gangotri Plate (Cat III), 1600m: PRINCESS (Kuldeep S) 1, Brioni (Akshay Kumar) 2, Kohinoor Legend (P. Ajeeth K.) 3, Cannon Grey (Kunal Bunde) 4. 2-1/4, nk, 3/4. lm 43.80s. ₹32 (w), 9, 8 and 20 (p). FP: 167, SHP: 24, Q: 105, Tanala: 1405. Favourite: Ice Mummy. Owner: M/s Shamsuddin. Trainer: Zoheb Shaikh.

Treble: (i) ₹202 (198 tkts); (ii): ₹1,025 (23 tkts); (iii): ₹10,484 (7 tkts).

Consolation: ₹10,269 (13 tkts).

Jackpot: ₹1,55,760 (2 tkts).